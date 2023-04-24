Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock
Nico Muller believes finishing ninth in the Berlin E-Prix was the maximum result despite starting on the front-row, following his Abt Formula E team’s unexpected form hike in qualifying.
The Abt Cupra squad has endured a difficult start to the season with the new-for-2023 Gen`3 machines having decided relatively late to return to the championship after a year away.
It’s left the German outfit, which is using the Mahindra powertrain, generally at the back of the field in the races with neither Muller nor his team-mate Robin Frijns scoring any points this season ahead of the Berlin E-Prix double-header last weekend.
But a wet qualifying session for the second race at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit produced a shock result as both Abt drivers reached the final duel, with Frijns taking pole from Muller.
“Everybody is working together so hard, we’re sticking together, the spirit is so high even in tough times,” said Muller.
“I honestly have a lot of respect for every single member of the team because it’s not easy and to see the smiles on their faces, the flickering in the eyes after qualifying was amazing.
“I rarely have goosebumps in the car but when I was sitting there and I was live updated on Robin’s duel in the semi-final, and when he crossed the line and it was clear we were both in the final, I had goosebumps.”
Conditions improved significantly for the start of the race, which was delayed by climate change activists with only damp patches remaining in places.
The change in weather meant the Abt team was always going to struggle to stay near the front of the field, as Frijns slipped back to 17th at the flag.
Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, M9Electro, Nico Muller, ABT CUPRA Formula E Team, M9Electro, Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
But Muller finished ninth having led a Formula E race for the first time and believed that was the maximum result.
“We just don’t have the efficiency and the absolute performance in the package that allows us to really fight at the front and there’s a lot of good cars out there,” the 31-year-old Swiss said.
“We knew that we would have to make everything perfect and be as efficient as possible if we want to kind of hang in there and we did.
“Honestly, I’m very happy with our execution, obviously I would have loved to have had a slightly better result than P9, but I have no regrets at all. The race was executed perfectly.”
