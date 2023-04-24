Formula E to delay introduction of fast-charging stops until 2024
Formula E will delay its introduction of so-called "fast charging" pitstops until next season due to supply issues.
Under proposed plans to allow for greater tactical decision-making during races, drivers would be required to make a mandatory pitstop where they would recharge four kilowatt hours of energy within 30 seconds via a 600kW "booster".
The concept was originally looked at being implemented for this season with the new-for-2023 Gen3 cars, but this has now been postponed as reported by Motorsport.com's sister website Motorsport-Total.com.
"I think we wait until next year and we do it in the right way," said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle in a media session at the Berlin event.
Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo added that while serious discussions had taken place about it being used towards the end of the current season, it was in no hurry to implement the technology before it had been tested thoroughly.
"We would love to have it this season but I don't think at the moment it's totally viable to implement it," he said.
"It will have a big impact on the sporting format and to do that only in the three or four races at the end the season, even though if we are capable of doing it, maybe it's not the right decision.
"The technology is there. It's working and at the moment many of the people are suffering with the supply chain, and that's the main issue why we haven't been able to put it in work this season.
"But if it doesn't happen, then it will come in the first race of season ten, which is totally valid.
"We will make a little bit of a change in our sporting format, which is what we want to do year on year and keep on improving."
Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E
Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
The Formula E season has hit the halfway point after the Berlin double-header, with eight races remaining which include visits to Monaco, Jakarta, Portland, Rome and London.
Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein currently leads the championship by four points from Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy, who won the second Berlin E-Prix which was delayed due to protestors gaining access to the circuit before the start.
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins
