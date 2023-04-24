Subscribe
Previous / How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure Next / Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins
Formula E News

Formula E to delay introduction of fast-charging stops until 2024

Formula E will delay its introduction of so-called "fast charging" pitstops until next season due to supply issues.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Formula E to delay introduction of fast-charging stops until 2024

Under proposed plans to allow for greater tactical decision-making during races, drivers would be required to make a mandatory pitstop where they would recharge four kilowatt hours of energy within 30 seconds via a 600kW "booster".

The concept was originally looked at being implemented for this season with the new-for-2023 Gen3 cars, but this has now been postponed as reported by Motorsport.com's sister website Motorsport-Total.com.

"I think we wait until next year and we do it in the right way," said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle in a media session at the Berlin event.

Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo added that while serious discussions had taken place about it being used towards the end of the current season, it was in no hurry to implement the technology before it had been tested thoroughly.

"We would love to have it this season but I don't think at the moment it's totally viable to implement it," he said.

"It will have a big impact on the sporting format and to do that only in the three or four races at the end the season, even though if we are capable of doing it, maybe it's not the right decision.

"The technology is there. It's working and at the moment many of the people are suffering with the supply chain, and that's the main issue why we haven't been able to put it in work this season.

"But if it doesn't happen, then it will come in the first race of season ten, which is totally valid.

"We will make a little bit of a change in our sporting format, which is what we want to do year on year and keep on improving."

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The Formula E season has hit the halfway point after the Berlin double-header, with eight races remaining which include visits to Monaco, Jakarta, Portland, Rome and London.

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein currently leads the championship by four points from Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy, who won the second Berlin E-Prix which was delayed due to protestors gaining access to the circuit before the start.

Read Also:
shares
comments

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form

Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form

Latest news

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

WEC WEC

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe