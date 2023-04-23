Subscribe
Formula E / Berlin ePrix II News

German climate group take responsibility for Berlin Formula E protest

The second Berlin E-Prix was able to take place without further incident following a short delay after protestors stormed the track ahead of the Formula E race.

Stefan Mackley
By:
German climate group take responsibility for Berlin Formula E protest

The Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in Germany was holding a double-header this weekend, which marked the halfway point in the championship’s 16-race calendar.

As drivers performed burnouts before taking their positions on the grid, headed by both Abt machines after a shock qualifying performance, several protestors entered the track from the far side of the circuit.

The start procedure was delayed as security swiftly moved onto the track and removed the protestors, who were then detained by police.

After a delay of a few minutes the start procedure went ahead as normal, with Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy winning the race, his first of the season, as the Kiwi cut championship leader Pascal Wehrlein’s advantage at the top of the standings down to just four points.

German group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) claimed responsibility for the disruption, with the organisation holding a series of demonstrations around the German capital city over the course of the weekend.

The group are calling on the German government to take action against climate change and took to Twitter about their actions: “We are at the @eFORMELde racetrack to sound the alarm.

“It's time to slow down. Because we're on the highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

Protestors climbing onto the track

Protestors climbing onto the track

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Formula E also released a statement following the incident: “The race was temporarily delayed while local authorities responded to a protest action unrelated to the event. Security services quickly and safely contained the disruption. The event was able to proceed as planned.”

This is the second high-profile single-seater race to be disrupted by protestors in the last 12 months, with Just Stop Oil members storming the Silverstone circuit at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Several members of the group accessed the track along the Wellington Straight on the opening lap of the race, which was red-flagged following Zhou Guanyu’s first-corner accident which sent his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car over the barrier.

