Monaco E-prix / Qualifying report

Monaco E-Prix: Rowland fastest, Vergne on pole

shares
comments
By:
22m ago

DS Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne will start on pole for the ABB FIA Formula E race in Monaco after qualifying pacesetter Oliver Rowland’s grid penalty is applied.

Nissan e.dams driver Rowland, who came through the third segment of group qualifying, set the best time in Super Pole with a 50.021s – 0.174s slower than the lap he set to top FP2.

But as he has a three-place grid penalty for hitting Alexander Sims during the wet race conditions last time out in Paris, Rowland loses pole and will start fourth.

Vergne’s Super Pole lap looked solid all the way around – he was quickest in the first sector before losing fractions in the second and third segments to wind up 0.021s adrift of Rowland’s best.

Mitch Evans took third place but is under investigation for a possible Super Pole procedure infraction, which is believed to be activating his 250kW power mode too early.

Pascal Wehrlein ended up fourth for Mahindra Racing but will be promoted ahead of Rowland, with Venturi’s Felipe Massa starting fifth.

Sebastien Buemi, who won both of FE’s previous races in Monaco, finished sixth in Super Pole after losing time in the opening sector.

Sims ran early in group three, slotting into third in the group standings, which were topped by Vergne, before he was shuffled back to seventh, missing out on Super Pole by 0.104s.

Alex Lynn was the highest group four runner as he took eighth for Jaguar, one spot ahead of BMW's Antonio Felix da Costa, who was the highest group one runner. Jose Maria Lopez (Dragon) rounded out the top 10 from group four.

Stoffel Vandoorne took 11th for HWA, with championship leader Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin) heading his fellow group one runner Lucas di Grassi (Audi) in 12th and 13th.

Maximillian Gunther was 14th for Dragon, but he will drop to the rear of the field after getting a 10-place penalty for picking up a third reprimand of the season for speeding during the full course yellow test in FP1.

Andre Lotterer ended up 22nd and last on the timesheets for DS Techeetah. He was the first driver to complete a lap in group one, but a lock up at the second part of the Swimming Pool complex and what looked like a brush with the barrier at the last corner cost him time.

Jerome d'Ambrosio (Mahindra) and Edoardo Mortara (Venturi) both move down three places because of penalties from Paris, and will start 18th and 20th respectively.

Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 50.042  
2 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 50.112 0.070
3 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 50.128 0.086
4 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland Japan Nissan e.dams 50.021  
5 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 50.218 0.176
6 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi Japan Nissan e.dams 50.234 0.192
7 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 50.351 0.309
8 3 United Kingdom Alex Lynn United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 50.370 0.328
9 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 50.375 0.333
10 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 50.432 0.390
11 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany HWA AG 50.451 0.409
12 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 50.498 0.456
13 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 50.502 0.460
14 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 50.526 0.484
15 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 50.578 0.536
16 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 50.602 0.560
17 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Germany HWA AG 50.664 0.622
18 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 50.601 0.559
19 8 France Tom Dillmann United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 50.811 0.769
20 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 50.618 0.576
21 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 51.018 0.976
22 6 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 50.514 0.472

Monaco E-Prix: Rowland leads DS Techeetah pair in practice



Monaco E-Prix: Rowland leads DS Techeetah pair in practice
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Monaco E-prix
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne , Oliver Rowland
Author Alex Kalinauckas
