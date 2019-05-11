Sign in
Monaco E-prix / Practice report

Monaco E-Prix: Rowland leads DS Techeetah pair in practice

By:
47m ago

Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland set the fastest time across the two ABB FIA Formula E practice sessions in Monaco.

Rowland, who won the 2017 Formula 2 feature race on his last competitive outing in Monaco, set a best time of 49.847s in the 30-minute FP2 session.

He ended up 0.123s clear of reigning champion and DS Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne.

The 45-minute FP1 session – which was topped by Audi’s Lucas di Grassi – took place in sunny early morning conditions, before clouds gathered over Monaco ahead of second practice.

Andre Lotterer and Rowland enjoyed short spells at the top early in FP2 before Vergne moved in front and stayed in first place for the majority of the session.

The FP2 times remained slower than in first practice until the dying minutes of the second session, with BMW Andretti’s Antonio Felix da Costa opening a flurry of fast full power laps that eventually brought the quickest times of the day so far.

After da Costa, Felipe Massa and Alexander Sims went quickest, di Grassi moved to the head of the FP2 times with a 50.051s before he was edged out by Jaguar’s Alex Lynn.

Vergne then briefly retook the top spot before Rowland established himself as the practice pacesetter with two minutes of FP2 remaining.

Lotterer ended up third ahead of Lynn and di Grassi, who spun to the inside of Sainte Devote as he prepared for his final flying lap.

Pascal Wehrlein finished sixth in the FP2 for Mahindra Racing to demote Sims and Massa to seventh and eighth.

Daniel Abt and Sam Bird rounded out the top 10 for Audi and Envision Virgin Racing. Da Costa ended up being shuffled down to 12th.

Dragon Racing driver Maximilian Gunther, still standing in for Felipe Nasr, picked up a 10-place grid penalty for the Monaco race after FP1, as he was found to have been speeding during a full course yellow in the opening session.

That infraction earned him a third reprimand of the season and triggered the 10-place grid penalty.

Rowland’s Nissan teammate Sebastien Buemi had two trips down the Turn 3 escape road during FP2. He wound up 21st, 1.329s slower than Rowland.

First practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 50.183  
2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 50.255 0.072
3 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 50.292 0.109
4 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 50.330 0.147
5 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi Japan Nissan e.dams 50.347 0.164
6 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 50.449 0.266
7 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 50.452 0.269
8 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 50.490 0.307
9 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland Japan Nissan e.dams 50.568 0.385
10 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany HWA AG 50.638 0.455
11 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 50.721 0.538
12 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 50.730 0.547
13 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 50.875 0.692
14 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 50.884 0.701
15 France Tom Dillmann United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 50.920 0.737
16 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 50.931 0.748
17 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 51.069 0.886
18 United Kingdom Alex Lynn United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 51.090 0.907
19 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 51.393 1.210
20 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Germany HWA AG 51.399 1.216
21 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 51.530 1.347
22 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 53.829 3.646
Second practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland Japan Nissan e.dams 49.847  
2 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 49.970 0.123
3 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 49.981 0.134
4 United Kingdom Alex Lynn United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 50.042 0.195
5 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 50.051 0.204
6 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 50.130 0.283
7 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 50.199 0.352
8 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 50.232 0.385
9 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 50.263 0.416
10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 50.266 0.419
11 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 50.321 0.474
12 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 50.403 0.556
13 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany HWA AG 50.418 0.571
14 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 50.631 0.784
15 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 50.679 0.832
16 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Germany HWA AG 50.831 0.984
17 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 50.831 0.984
18 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 50.862 1.015
19 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 50.960 1.113
20 France Tom Dillmann United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 51.142 1.295
21 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi Japan Nissan e.dams 51.176 1.329
22 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 51.363 1.516
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Monaco E-prix
Drivers Oliver Rowland
Teams Nissan e.dams
Author Alex Kalinauckas
