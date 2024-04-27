Monaco E-Prix: Evans dominates practice as Barnard gets up to speed

Jaguar's Evans was in strong form on Saturday morning across each of the two 30-minute practice sessions, as the Kiwi ended with a 1m29.521s around the Monte Carlo circuit.

Heading into the final 10 minutes in FP2, Edoardo Mortara's 1m30.452s stood as the benchmark before his lap was bested by Evans, who became the first man to dip below the 1m30s barrier – posting a 1m29.648s.

Any chance for Mortara to improve his lap was scuppered after he ran into the barrier at Turn 1, damaging the suspension on his Mahindra and ending his session as he finished 12th.

Evans marginally improved with his final effort to lower the best time to a 1m29.521s, which left him 0.129s clear of Robin Frijns.

The Envision driver had also improved with his final effort as he headed the Porsche cars of current joint championship leader Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa.

Maserati MSG's Maximilian Guenther and ERT's Dan Ticktum completed the top six, with the latter just over half a second behind Evans.

Reigning champion and also joint championship leader Jake Dennis could only finish 15th for Andretti.

Taylor Barnard finished the second session last of the 22 runners, 2.178s off Evans's best, having been drafted in at the very last moment following an injury to Bird in the opening session.

Bird locked up with 10 minutes of the opening session remaining into the opening turn, Sainte Devote, and took to the escape road at high speed.

The McLaren driver made contact with the barrier and suffered the injury after leaving his hands on the steering wheel during the impact.

Barnard will make his Formula E debut later today having performed reserve driver duties for McLaren in Formula E.

Evans had earlier topped the opening session with a 1m30.414s which left him 0.299s clear of Frijns and team-mate Nick Cassidy.

The session was stopped for a few minutes approaching the halfway point after an advertising banner came loose on the run down from Casino Square, which was the only stoppage from either practice session.

Second practice results

Cla Driver Team Time Delay Laps 1 Mitch Evans Jaguar 1'29.521 16 2 Robin Frijns Jaguar 1'29.650 0.129 17 3 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 1'29.672 0.151 17 4 A.F.da Costa Porsche 1'29.980 0.459 17 5 Max Guenther Maserati 1'30.040 0.519 16 6 Dan Ticktum ERT 1'30.087 0.566 16 7 Oliver Rowland Nissan 1'30.174 0.653 16 8 S.Vandoorne DS 1'30.207 0.686 16 9 Nyck de Vries Mahindra 1'30.418 0.897 16 10 Norman Nato Porsche 1'30.421 0.900 17 11 Nick Cassidy Jaguar 1'30.447 0.926 16 12 Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 1'30.452 0.931 12 13 Jehan Daruvala Maserati 1'30.487 0.966 16 14 Jake Hughes Nissan 1'30.492 0.971 15 15 Jake Dennis Porsche 1'30.536 1.015 16 16 Nico Mueller Mahindra 1'30.754 1.233 14 17 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 1'30.854 1.333 16 18 Jean-Eric Vergne DS 1'30.949 1.428 15 19 Lucas di Grassi Mahindra 1'31.208 1.687 16 20 Sebastien Buemi Jaguar 1'31.222 1.701 17 21 S.Sette Camara ERT 1'31.376 1.855 7 22 Taylor Barnard Nissan 1'31.699 2.178 16

First practice results