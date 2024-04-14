Misano E-Prix: Wehrlein wins as leader Rowland suffers problems on final lap

Wehrlein led the 26-lap race until five laps from home as Rowland dived to the inside of Turn 5 to move into first.

The Nissan driver, who had inherited Saturday’s Misano E-Prix victory after on-the-road winner Antonio Felix da Costa was disqualified for a technical infringement, noticeably upped his pace and headed Wehrlein by 1.4s onto the final lap.

But exiting Turn 5 for the final time, Rowland slowed allowing Wehrlein to move into the lead and take his second win of the 2024 Formula E campaign after the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix.

Polesitter Jake Hughes initially led away from pole while behind Wehrlein moved into second at the expense of Jean-Eric Vergne around the outside of Turn 1.

It became apparent that the pace of the race was going to be much higher than Saturday’s manic contest, where multiple position changes took place every lap as drivers tried to save energy in the pack.

While Wehrlein had run amongst the leading bunch for the majority of the race, Rowland only moved to the front for the first time at the halfway point having started down in 10th.

But Rowland, who also led the championship standings heading into the second race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, was already 2% down on energy compared with those around him.

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

After moving back to the front of the pack with five laps remaining, both Rowland and Wehrlein began to pull away from reigning champion Jake Dennis, who was forced to defend from Abt’s Nico Muller in the closing laps.

Jaguar’s Nick Cassidy had moved into fifth three laps from home, demoting Maximilian Guenther into the Turn 8/9 chicane, and immediately closed on Muller and Dennis ahead.

With Rowland left to crawl home, Wehrlein took victory by nearly two seconds as Dennis just held on to second, a result which leaves him tied on points with Wehrlein at the top of the standings.

Behind, Cassidy grabbed third on the run to the line at the expense of Muller, with polesitter Hughes managing to complete the top five on-the-road.

But the McLaren driver was handed a five-second penalty for cutting the Turn 8/9 chicane on penultimate lap which dropped him to eighth.

It promoted Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz into fifth from Sergio Sette Camara (ERT), Vergne (DS Penske), as the Maserati MSG’s of Guenther and Jehan Daruvala completed the top 10.

But after the race Guenther was given a five-second penalty for causing a clash with Vergne, dropping him down to 12th, which promoted Daruvala to ninth, Sam Bird (McLaren) to 10th and Lucas Di Grassi (Cupra Abt) to 11th.

Formula E Misano E-Prix II - Race Results