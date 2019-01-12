Sign in
Formula E / Marrakesh E-prix / Practice report

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans tops practice for Jaguar

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans tops practice for Jaguar
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
Jan 12, 2019, 10:15 AM

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans was quickest across the two practice sessions ahead of the ABB FIA Formula E race in Marrakesh, beating Andre Lotterer to the top of the timesheets in FP2.

Evans set the fastest time - a 1m17.262s - on his final lap of the session, using the full 250kW of power available to post the best lap in the dying stages of FP2.

The Kiwi had led the majority of the session having set an early benchmark with the 225kW available from attack mode, but was briefly dispatched from the top by Robin Frijns’ first full-power lap.

A cold and dusty track at the beginning of the day ensured that the second session was quicker, as temperatures began to rise in Morocco across the morning.

Frijns topped the earlier running, clocking in a 1m17.808s to beat former teammate Antonio Felix da Costa in the first session by a hundredth of a second.

The Dutchman then beat his time from FP1 in the final 10 minutes of the second session, before Andre Lotterer shaded him by over a tenth to lead the timing board at that stage.

Lotterer’s time then looked under threat from Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, but the British driver was baulked by Felipe Massa in the final sector and he was unable to capitalise on a strong opening to the lap.

Evans then returned to the top, punching in the best middle sector on a particularly lively lap to eclipse Lotterer by a quarter of a second.

The German held off from Sebastien Buemi, who was 0.05s behind to claim the third fastest time overall - ahead of da Costa and Frijns.

Rowland’s best lap was good enough for sixth despite Massa’s interference, as Jose Maria Lopez beat Oliver Turvey to seventh place.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne was ninth-fastest in the second session, but was 10th overall as Sam Bird’s quickest lap in FP1 - in which he placed third - was fractions faster.

Bird came to a stop on track during his full-power lap, relegating him to 18th on the FP2 timesheets.

This was also a fate which befell Massa, whose inauspicious session was interrupted by an immediate stop on beginning his first 250kW run - which also affected Venturi teammate Edoardo Mortara in FP1.

Season three champion Lucas di Grassi placed 21st in FP2 having completed just five laps, as his Audi car was hamstrung by issues with the water pump - which will be replaced before qualifying.

FP1 results

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 23 1'17.808  
2 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 25 1'17.902 0.094
3 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 23 1'17.918 0.110
4 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 25 1'18.212 0.404
5 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey China NIO Formula E Team 20 1'18.285 0.477
6 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 22 1'18.310 0.502
7 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr. United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 22 1'18.431 0.623
8 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 23 1'18.504 0.696
9 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 26 1'18.506 0.698
10 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 26 1'18.633 0.825
11 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne HWA Racelab 24 1'18.667 0.859
12 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett HWA Racelab 26 1'18.830 1.022
13 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 25 1'18.946 1.138
14 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 20 1'19.022 1.214
15 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 25 1'19.199 1.391
16 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 25 1'19.497 1.689
17 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 23 1'19.553 1.745
18 8 France Tom Dillmann China NIO Formula E Team 18 1'19.604 1.796
19 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 22 1'19.857 2.049
20 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 22 1'20.119 2.311
21 6 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 22 1'20.201 2.393
22 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 20 1'20.682 2.874

FP2 results

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 14 1'17.262  
2 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 17 1'17.511 0.249
3 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 18 1'17.567 0.305
4 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 10 1'17.652 0.390
5 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 13 1'17.663 0.401
6 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 16 1'17.783 0.521
7 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 15 1'17.818 0.556
8 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey China NIO Formula E Team 15 1'17.894 0.632
9 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 16 1'17.951 0.689
10 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 14 1'17.966 0.704
11 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 13 1'17.974 0.712
12 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 21 1'18.226 0.964
13 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne HWA Racelab 16 1'18.332 1.070
14 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr. United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 14 1'18.357 1.095
15 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett HWA Racelab 16 1'18.411 1.149
16 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 15 1'18.504 1.242
17 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 16 1'18.535 1.273
18 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 8 1'18.780 1.518
19 8 France Tom Dillmann China NIO Formula E Team 11 1'19.385 2.123
20 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 15 1'19.425 2.163
21 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 5 1'20.257 2.995
22 6 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 13 1'20.441 3.179
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Marrakesh E-prix
Drivers Mitch Evans
Teams Jaguar Racing Shop Now
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

