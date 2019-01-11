Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Breaking news

FE drivers expect more attack mode overtaking

shares
comments
FE drivers expect more attack mode overtaking
By: Alex Kalinauckas
Jan 11, 2019, 4:31 PM

Several ABB FIA Formula E drivers are expecting the championship's attack mode to produce more overtaking at this weekend's Marrakesh E-Prix due to the placement of the activation zone.

The Mario Kart-inspired system was used for the first time at the season-opening race in Saudi Arabia, but the activation zone at the Ad Diriyah track had to be moved after criticism from the drivers.

That setting was close to a wall on the inside of tight right-hander, whereas the activation placement in Marrakesh is on the outside of the long left-hand Turn 3 and goes more naturally away from the racing line.

Virgin Racing's Sam Bird reckons activating the system will mean drivers can put the higher power on offer to immediate use as a result of the zone's place on the track.

"There will be more overtaking here than there was at the last race due to it being just before a very long straight and it being in a better position," Bird told Motorsport.com.

Reigning FE champion Jean-Eric Vergne, who amongst the drivers to criticise the Riyadh attack mode setting before it was adjusted, expects activating the system to be "a bit better because it's in a better place - a better spot".

"It was very close to the wall [in Riyadh], you almost had to touch the wall to activate it," he explained to Motorsport.com.

The attack mode setting at the first race also meant the drivers were losing a significant amount of time making sure they were getting fully into the zone to hit the timing loops that need to be driven over to activate the system.

Motorsport.com understands that these loops are now visible on the track surface in Marrakech.

BMW Andretti driver Alexander Sims told Motorsport.com that as a result "it's not going to be quite as hard and I would guess not quite as much of a time penalty to use it".

"You can see it and it's not tighter than the corner, it's making the corner a bit more wide," he continued.

"The big thing to me is how many marbles and how much dust and stuff is going to be put there and whether you're first to use it or doing it after 20 cars have gone through.

"There's probably more potential for it to enable you to overtake rather than just get a time deficit to make up."

Next article
Ford says Formula E an option for the future

Previous article

Ford says Formula E an option for the future

Next article

Verstappen to do public service at Morocco Formula E race

Verstappen to do public service at Morocco Formula E race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio 03:54
Formula E

Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio

10h ago
Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights 04:53
Formula E

Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights

Jan 13, 2019

News in depth
Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh
Formula E

Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts
Formula E

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi
Formula E

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.