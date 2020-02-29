Formula E
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula E / Marrakesh E-prix / Race report

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, as Gunther pips Vergne

shares
comments
Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, as Gunther pips Vergne
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 2:57 PM

Antonio Felix da Costa won the Marrakesh E-Prix, his first victory in the 2019-20 season for DS Techeetah, finishing ahead of BMW's Maximilian Gunther, while Jean-Eric Vergne also starred with a charge to the podium.

Da Costa made a perfect getaway from his maiden pole position of the season, leading Gunther.

From 11th on the grid, having risen from his sick bed after a health scare, Vergne stormed up through the field to third position. Gunther passed da Costa for the lead at Turn 1 just before half distance, but da Costa repassed him by taking his second attack mode earlier.

Going into the final 10 minutes of the race, Vergne also passed Gunter for second at Turn 1. Gunther re-attacked in the closing stages, but Vergne repeatedly slammed the door in his face.

But Gunther wouldn't be denied, passing him with a stunning move with handful of corners remaining as Vergne ran too low on energy.

Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries lost his early third place due to a drive-through penalty for overpower on regen. Nissan's Sebastien Buemi surged through to finish fourth, right on Vergne's tail.

Full report to follow…

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 34 46'52.757  
2 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 34 47'04.184 11.427
3 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 34 47'04.791 12.034
4 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 34 47'05.039 12.282
5 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 34 47'08.414 15.657
6 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 34 47'09.092 16.335
7 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 34 47'11.463 18.706
8 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 34 47'12.255 19.498
9 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 34 47'12.883 20.126
10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 34 47'13.052 20.295
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 34 47'13.314 20.557
12 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 34 47'15.130 22.373
13 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 34 47'15.542 22.785
14 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 34 47'17.837 25.080
15 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 34 47'18.726 25.969
16 United Kingdom James Calado United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 34 47'19.285 26.528
17 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 34 47'20.243 27.486
18 Switzerland Neel Jani Germany Porsche Team 34 47'37.233 44.476
19 New Zealand Brendon Hartley United States Dragon Racing 34 47'41.759 49.002
20 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 34 47'45.832 53.075
21 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 34 47'52.726 59.969
22 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 34 48'06.171 1'13.414
23 China Ma Qing Hua United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 33 47'25.441 1 Lap
  United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 33 45'45.519 1 Lap
View full results

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Marrakesh E-prix
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Marrakesh E-prix

Marrakesh E-prix

27 Feb - 29 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Shakedown
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
08:00
14:00
FP1
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
10:45
16:45
FP2
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
03:00
09:00
QU
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
05:00
11:00
Race
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
09:03
15:03
Latest results Standings

