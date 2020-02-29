Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, as Gunther pips Vergne
Antonio Felix da Costa won the Marrakesh E-Prix, his first victory in the 2019-20 season for DS Techeetah, finishing ahead of BMW's Maximilian Gunther, while Jean-Eric Vergne also starred with a charge to the podium.
Da Costa made a perfect getaway from his maiden pole position of the season, leading Gunther.
From 11th on the grid, having risen from his sick bed after a health scare, Vergne stormed up through the field to third position. Gunther passed da Costa for the lead at Turn 1 just before half distance, but da Costa repassed him by taking his second attack mode earlier.
Going into the final 10 minutes of the race, Vergne also passed Gunter for second at Turn 1. Gunther re-attacked in the closing stages, but Vergne repeatedly slammed the door in his face.
But Gunther wouldn't be denied, passing him with a stunning move with handful of corners remaining as Vergne ran too low on energy.
Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries lost his early third place due to a drive-through penalty for overpower on regen. Nissan's Sebastien Buemi surged through to finish fourth, right on Vergne's tail.
Full report to follow…
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Formula E
|Event
|Marrakesh E-prix
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, as Gunther pips Vergne
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Shakedown
|
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
|
08:00
14:00
|
|FP1
|
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
|
10:45
16:45
|
|FP2
|
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
|
03:00
09:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
|
05:00
11:00
|
|Race
|
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
|
09:03
15:03
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets
|
21 MayTickets