Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Next / McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Formula E / Gen 3 Car testing News

Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood

Mahindra will make its first public appearance with its Gen3 Formula E car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with former record holder Nick Heidfeld behind the wheel.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood
Listen to this article

The Indian team completed its first test of the Gen3 car, which has 100kW more power than the current Gen2 machinery, on Thursday with Oliver Rowland conducting driving duties.

Mahindra will take its Gen3 car to Goodwood's famous hillclimb event next week, where the machinery will make its first public appearance on track.

Heidfeld, who is Mahindra's test driver and ambassador, held the Festival of Speed record for 20 years after setting a 41.6s time on board a McLaren MP4-13 back in 1999.

But the German lost the record to Romain Dumas' run in the Volkswagen ID.R in 2019, which was clocked in at 39.9s to ensure an electric car could collect the record.

Mahindra Gen3

Mahindra Gen3

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

“It’s a proud moment for us to take this car to Goodwood just a week after its first test," said team principal Dilbagh Gill.

"This is testament to the hard work, determination and passion of the team to always push to achieve what others see as unachievable.

"I’m very much looking forward to seeing the car make its debut at an iconic event such as Goodwood, representing the whole of Formula E as the series takes a step to its new era in 2023.”

NIO 333 Gen3 test "productive" - Turvey

NIO 333 Gen3

NIO 333 Gen3

Photo by: NIO Formula E Team

Oliver Turvey got his first taste of NIO 333's Gen3 machinery, suggesting that it will be "a fun car to race" when it makes its debut next season.

The Brit also relayed his experience of the reconfigured braking system, where the motor at the rear handles all of the braking at the back of the car, with the front brakes also augmented by a regenerative motor.

“It was a proud moment to be the first to drive the NIO 333 ER9 Gen3 car this week," said Turvey.

"Everyone in the team has put a huge amount of effort in to get the car ready, so it was great to have a productive test.

"The acceleration on 350kW is a decent step forwards and will be quick on the street circuits we race on in Formula E. It was also pretty cool to use the electric motor on the front axle for braking and to experience the full 600kW regen capability.

"It’s certainly going to be a fun car to race and I look forward to getting into the car again."

shares
comments

Related video

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
Previous article

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
Next article

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
IndyCar

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Formula E

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime
Formula 1

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

Latest news

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Formula E Formula E

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood
Formula E Formula E

Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.