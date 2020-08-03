The Spanish driver has tested for Mercedes in the all-electric category on several occasions in recent seasons, but has not had the official reserve role until now.

After making an appearance with the German team in the rookie test in Marrakesh earlier this year, the Catalan driver will be present in Berlin as the team's back-up driver for the six races at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport starting on August 5.

Juncadella will be available in the event of any kind of problem with Mercedes FE regulars Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne.

The opportunity for Juncadella comes after his employer R-Motorsport cancelled its programmes in GT World Challenge Europe (formerly Blancpain GT Series) for this season.

"I think that I am in a very good shape," said Juncadella. "All the work I've done in recent months has given me an extra preparation and physically I can be above the other drivers, something that can make a difference in such a unique calendar where six races will be run in less than two weeks.

"If the opportunity comes, I see myself able to play a very good role."

Dani Juncadella, Rookie Test Driver for Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images