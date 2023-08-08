Subscribe
Previous / Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024
Formula E News

Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E

Robin Frijns will return to Envision Racing for the next season of Formula E after only one year away and as a replacement to Nick Cassidy. 

Stefan Mackley
By:
Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing

The Dutchman previously spent four seasons with Envision between 2018-2022, during which time he took two wins and secured a best result of fourth in the drivers’ standings during the 2018-2019 campaign. 

Frijns moved to Abt Cupra this year but endured a miserable season, breaking his wrist in the opening round and as a result missing four races. 

On his return to racing, he only finished in the points on two occasions, with the highlight of the season being a surprise pole position in the wet in Berlin. 

“I’m really excited about getting started again with Envision Racing after a year away from the team, it really does feel like coming home,” said Frijns, who earlier this month was confirmed as a BMW works drivers ahead of the marque’s return to the World Endurance Championship. 

https://www.autosport.com/wec/news/bmw-signs-robin-frijns-as-works-driver-will-test-wrts-lmdh-car/10503458/

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“It will be great to be joining a championship winning team. Envision Racing have been fighting at the top pretty much every season, and I can’t wait to get started.  

“We have a great car, and the aim is to be competitive, which I am sure we will be, and I am driving to win the championship.” 

Frijns replaces Cassidy, who has joined Jaguar ahead of 2024, and will partner Sebastien Buemi at Envision. 

He also joins the reigning teams' champions, Envision having beaten Jaguar on the final day of the season in London after Cassidy won and Buemi finished sixth. 

Sylvain Filippi, Envision managing director, said: “It is great to have Robin back with the team after one year away.  

“He enjoyed some memorable moments with Envision over the years and was always pushing at the front and regularly fishing on the podium. The combination of Robin and Sebastien will be a strong one, and we can't wait to get started for Season 10.” 

Envision is only the second team to formally confirm its driver line-up for the 2023-2024 season, which is due to get underway in Mexico City in January. 

shares
comments

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Formula E

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024 Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Formula E

Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy signs with Jaguar Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy signs with Jaguar

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Robin Frijns More from
Robin Frijns
Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

WEC

Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again

How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again

Envision Racing More from
Envision Racing
Cassidy "kicked hard in the nuts" by title-ending misfortune

Cassidy "kicked hard in the nuts" by title-ending misfortune

Formula E
London ePrix I

Cassidy "kicked hard in the nuts" by title-ending misfortune Cassidy "kicked hard in the nuts" by title-ending misfortune

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener

Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener

Latest news

Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run

Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Indianapolis

Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run

More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans

More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe