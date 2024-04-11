Formula E teams Envision, Mahindra pick drivers for Berlin/Spa WEC clash
Joel Eriksson and Paul Aron will compete in the Berlin E-Prix double-header for Envision next month, with Jordan King also set to make his Formula E debut for Mahindra.
Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
The trio of changes come as the event in Germany on 11-12 May clashes with the World Endurance Championship’s Six Hours of Spa, with Envision drivers Sebastien Buemi and Robin Frijns, as well as Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries, set to prioritise the Belgium event.
A vote previously put to Formula E teams in Sao Paulo to allow those competing in the WEC to then race on Sunday in Berlin failed to be unanimously approved.
“We tested Joel many years ago at the rookie test in Marrakesh [in 2018] and we thought very highly of him,” Envision team principal Sylvain Filippi told Motorsport.com on the driver selection.
“So it’s going to be good to actually put him in the car and obviously he’s being working with Jaguar as well recently [as a reserve driver].
“So we not only know him as a driver but he knows the car and systems working with Jaguar.
“And then Paul is completely different, he’s very green to Formula E but a very exiting young driver so we’re really keen to see what he can do.
“Obviously expectations are very much in check, we don’t expect these guys to go and win their first race."
Eriksson is currently Jaguar’s reserve driver, the manufacturer a supplier of powertrains to Envision, with the Swede having made eight previous Formula E appearances for Dragon Penske in 2020-21.
Aron, meanwhile, will make his debut in Formula E having moved up to Formula 2 full-time this season with Hitech, where he currently sits second in the standings after three podiums.
The Estonian will also take part in the rookie session this weekend ahead of the Misano E-Prix double-header, replacing Jack Aitken who had been originally scheduled to run.
The Briton, who is Envision’s reserve driver, is unable to race in Berlin due to clashing IMSA commitments, meaning Aron has been given the chance to sample Formula E machinery ahead of his debut.
“It’s a great opportunity to race for Envision Racing in Berlin. I’m very much looking forward to experiencing Formula E for the first time and working with the team,” said Aron.
“We’ll be working hard up until the race to prepare for the event, starting with the rookie session this week in Misano.”
With de Vries set to miss the Berlin event, ex-IndyCar driver King will also make his Formula E debut having acted as Mahindra’s reserve driver since 2021.
The Briton said: “It goes without saying that I’m hugely excited to make my debut in Formula E next month in Berlin.
“It’s a team that I know inside and out after four years of working together, and a car that I’m already incredibly familiar with and helped to develop.
“My focus is on keeping the team’s momentum going on the development front, and of course to enjoy the opportunity to be out there racing again.”
