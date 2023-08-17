Subscribe
Previous / How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
Formula E News

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves

Jake Hughes has re-signed with the McLaren Formula E team for next season after an impressive maiden campaign in the all-electric championship. 

Stefan Mackley
By:
Jake Hughes, McLaren

Hughes joined McLaren having spent two years with Mercedes as the German manufacturer's reserve and development driver during its time in Formula E before the operation was taken over by McLaren this season. 

The Briton immediately impressed on his debut in Mexico City, qualifying third and challenging towards the front before finishing fifth. 

He claimed pole in only his third outing in Diriyah and started on pole again in Monaco, where he led briefly before finishing fifth as he finished the season 12th in the drivers' standings. 

"I'm really happy to be remaining with the McLaren Formula E Team for Season 10," said Hughes.  

"The team has been my home for a number of years, and I have loved every minute of it. "We had a bit of a mixed season, but I had a lot of personal highlights which I'm hoping to build upon next year with the team and fight for wins and podiums, which I have no doubt we'll be able to achieve together. I can't wait for Season 10." 

Hughes also set a world record ahead of the London season-finale when he posted a new indoor land speed record using a specially modified version of the Gen3 car in a head-to-head with Lucas di Grassi

"I am excited to be able to share that we will be continuing our relationship with Jake," added McLaren team principal Ian James.  

Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04

Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04

Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

"Even though we never had any doubts about his performance, he impressed the team and the wider paddock with a great rookie season. Jake's commitment to the team and to Formula E is outstanding." 

While McLaren confirmed on Thursday that Hughes would remain with the team next season, it announced on Tuesday that Rene Rast would be leaving the squad after just one season together. 

The three-time DTM champion struggled during this year's campaign, securing only one podium finish in Diriyah, and finishing eight points behind Hughes in the drivers' standings. 

A statement from the team read: "Rene has been an integral part of the team's successes and learnings in its first season as the McLaren Formula E Team.  

"Rene has taken the difficult decision to pursue other opportunities, and the team fully supports his decision. We can't thank him enough for everything he's done for the team over the past year." 

Although no second driver has yet been confirmed by McLaren, it is strongly believed that Briton Sam Bird will be announced shortly having lost his seat at Jaguar to Nick Cassidy.

 

shares
comments

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E

Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E

Formula E

Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Formula E

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024 Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

René Rast More from
René Rast
How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM
Nurburgring

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Prime
Prime
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

McLaren More from
McLaren
Lando Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

Lando Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

Formula 1

Lando Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress Lando Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding

Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Latest news

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m

Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m

Auto Automotive

Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

MOT2 Moto2
Spielberg

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe