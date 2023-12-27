Formula E "seeking urgent clarification" that Hyderabad E-Prix will take place
Formula E organisers have admitted they are concerned that the Hyderabad E-Prix "will not be able to go ahead as planned" next year following recent developments with the local government.
India hosted its inaugural Formula E race earlier this year in Hyderabad and the city is currently scheduled to hold another race on 10 February next year.
This was after the race was included in the final version of Formula E's 17-race, 11-round calendar which was ratified by the FIA in October, despite Autosport revealing the race was in doubt prior to this after the organising team behind the event was disbanded in August.
On Thursday, Formula E announced that it was "seeking urgent clarification" with the new Government of Telangana after receiving a letter which "could impact the Hyderabad race".
The statement read: "Following a recent official communication received from the new Government of Telangana, Formula E is seeking urgent clarification of their contractual commitments under the agreement and how it could impact the Hyderabad race.
"Based on the content of the letter received, Formula E is concerned the race will not be able to go ahead as planned.
"Formula E’s senior executive team met with the new leadership of the Government of Telangana immediately following elections earlier this month. Discussions have been ongoing since then.
"With the event just a few weeks away and in its final stages of preparation, Formula E, partners and suppliers have already made significant commercial investments in the event.
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
A view of the Hyderabad track
"The inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in February this year returned almost $84mil in positive economic impact to the region, many times more than the overhead costs invested by Formula E and the Government of Telangana.
"Hyderabad is set to host the only official FIA World Championship event in India next year, alongside other iconic world cities including Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin and London, as part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Government of Telangana.
"Further updates will follow in due course."
This year's race took place at a street circuit located next to the Hussain Sagar lake in downtown Hyderabad, one of the largest cities in the country, with leading solar, hydrogen and wind energy producer Greenko Group promoting the race with support from the state government of Telangana.
While the race went without hiccups, many were left unimpressed by the facilities available to them in the paddock and criticism was levied at the track not being fully ready for the event, with work continuing inside the paddock well into the race weekend.
