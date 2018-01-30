Formula E reveals second-generation car

Formula E has revealed the first complete images of the second-generation car that will be used from the 2018/19 season.

The electric racer, which will bring an end to the mid-race car swaps in place since the series’ inception, is a significant departure from the original, standard single-seater design.

Its striking new look includes a ring of lighting around the FIA-mandated halo cockpit protection device, a huge rear diffuser and LMP1-inspired coverage of the front wheels.

The front and rear wings are angled more aggressively, with the remaining bodywork also much more stylised than before.

The car was revealed digitally on Tuesday ahead of a physical launched planned for the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Spark Racing Technologies won the tender to produce the car, which will be powered by a new McLaren Applied Technologies battery after the Formula 1 team’s sister company beat current battery supplier Williams Advanced Engineering to the deal.

FE CEO Alejandro Agag said the car "represents the future of racing".

"When we started Formula E, our goal was to break the mould and challenge the status quo - bringing a revolution to motorsport," he continued.

"This next generation car represents that revolution.

"The cars will be faster and will have almost double the amount of energy storage capacity and double the range, demonstrating the continuous evolution of battery technology.

"Together with the FIA, we've achieved a great milestone with the introduction of this car and I can't wait to see it on track."

FIA president Jean Todt added: "I'm sure that everyone will be very excited by how futuristic and advanced it is.

"I'm very proud that the FIA has been at the forefront of this car's development. I can't wait to take the covers off the real car when it will be seen for the first time in Geneva on March 6."