Formula E

Formula E to race on F1's Jeddah street circuit

Formula E to switch Saudi race from Diriyah to shorter version of Jeddah F1 circuit

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Photo by: Joao Filipe / DPPI

Formula E is set to race on a shortened version of Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Corniche Circuit during the 2024-25 season, the same venue which has been used for Formula 1 races.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport has given its approval for the venue to be used by the all-electric championship, which has previously raced at a street circuit in Diriyah since 2018.

The double-header is set to take place on 14-15 February, 2025, if the proposal is approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council with a meeting to be held in October to approve Formula E's 2024-25 calendar.

A spokesperson from Formula E said: "The Jeddah E-Prix will offer an exhilarating race experience on a modified layout of the fast and flowing Corniche street circuit, contributing to the growth of motorsport in the region.

"With its breathtaking Red Sea backdrop, the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix promises an unforgettable experience for fans and competitors alike."

Formal plans for the circuit were unveiled as early as 2019 with the first F1 race being held just two years later, when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton infamously battled en route to setting up a title showdown in Abu Dhabi.

The high-speed, 27-turn street circuit is one of the quickest tracks in the world but will be shortened to cater to the specific needs of Formula E, although an exact layout has yet to be officially announced by either Formula E or the FIA.

Fireworks after the finish

Fireworks after the finish

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Formula E organisers unveiled a proposed 2024-25 calendar as far back as June, where it stated that a new venue in Saudi Arabia would likely be used for the upcoming season.

The only other round that had yet to be confirmed was one earmarked for the 8 March, which was believed to be Chiang Mai in Thailand.

However, a recent change in the country's government means that plans to stage a Formula E race in the country for the first time appear to be diminishing, with championship organisers believed to be attempting to find an alternative.

