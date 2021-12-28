Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Porsche wants to unlock battery development in Formula E
Formula E News

Formula E plotting Gen4 rules with possible hydrogen shift touted

By:

Formula E will imminently begin plotting its Gen4 regulations, which could lead the championship to shift to adopting hydrogen fuel cell technology to attract new manufacturers to the grid.

Formula E plotting Gen4 rules with possible hydrogen shift touted

During the pre-season test in Valencia last month, Formula E released the first teaser images of its delta wing-inspired Gen3 design that will have 470bhp and a total regenerative braking capacity of 600kW.

The new rules will begin in the 2022-23 season and while private testing from car constructor Spark Racing Technology is in progress, the teams will take delivery of the new machinery in the spring.

This will be followed by a facelift of the car and technology for a Gen3 Evo rule set.

But the Gen4 regulations are already under consideration, and new manufacturers will be invited to “brainstorm” their concepts for the future direction of Formula E.

Speaking to Motorsport.tv, championship co-founder Alejandro Agag revealed: “Gen3 is already amazing.

“But we’re just going to start now thinking on Gen4, which is coming in five years. We have to start the discussion now.

“We will, of course, invite the OEMs and the manufacturers that are with us now.

“But we will also expand the group to invite all the manufacturers to brainstorm with a very open mind about how Gen4 should look.

“There, everything is open. Anything could happen.”

As part of this open approach, Formula E will consider adopting hydrogen fuel cell technology to power the electric motors.

Agag continued: “Hydrogen is within the licence of Formula E with the FIA [a supposed exclusive 25-year rights deal to electric-only single-seater racing].

“There are two ways to use hydrogen, one way is to burn the hydrogen, which is very inefficient, but some people are working on maybe making it more efficient.

“The other way, which is the one we would use, is a hydrogen fuel cell that basically produces electricity that then powers an electric motor.

“So as soon as those technologies start being widely available and operating in a racing level, we will definitely look into those.”

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Kevin Hansen, JBXE Extreme-E Team, battles with Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Kevin Hansen, JBXE Extreme-E Team, battles with Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

A hydrogen fuel cell is already used by effective sister series Extreme E to charge the nine Odyssey 21 E-SUVs on site at each race event.

In 2020, Mercedes technical partner HWA was a founding party in the announcement of the HYRAZE League concept - a hydrogen-powered sportscar series projected to launch with 800bhp cars in 2023.

But Agag did warn about the spiralling costs that come with greater technical freedom, although Formula E will impose a €25 million manufacturer cost cap over two consecutive seasons coming into effect on 1 October 2022.

Agag said: “You need to give that amount of freedom so manufacturers can develop technologies and have a reason why to compete in the championship.

“The balance is the key.

“[But] the more freedom you give, the more money the teams have to spend and then after a little bit they run out of money, and they leave the championship.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Porsche wants to unlock battery development in Formula E
Previous article

Porsche wants to unlock battery development in Formula E
Load comments
More from
Matt Kew
Porsche wants to unlock battery development in Formula E
Formula E

Porsche wants to unlock battery development in Formula E

Agag says he "can't understand" Mercedes' Formula E exit
Video Inside
Formula E

Agag says he "can't understand" Mercedes' Formula E exit

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Berlin E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Latest news

Formula E plotting Gen4 rules with possible hydrogen shift touted
Formula E Formula E

Formula E plotting Gen4 rules with possible hydrogen shift touted

Porsche wants to unlock battery development in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Porsche wants to unlock battery development in Formula E

Agag says he "can't understand" Mercedes' Formula E exit
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Agag says he "can't understand" Mercedes' Formula E exit

Formula E imposes cost cap ahead of 2022-23 season
Formula E Formula E

Formula E imposes cost cap ahead of 2022-23 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 7, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Prime

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-22 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
Nov 30, 2021
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself Prime

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E Prime

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

By virtue of its Formula 1 success, Mercedes was expected to rise to power in Formula E before long. That it won both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships this year, after only two seasons as a full works effort, belies a tricky path littered with potential pitfalls

Formula E
Nov 26, 2021
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Prime

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit.

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.