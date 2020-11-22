Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub

shares
comments
Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub
By:

Philipp Eng says he has no “hard feelings” about losing a BMW Formula E seat for the 2020/21 season, but hasn’t given up on racing in the all-electric series in the future.

Eng, Lucas Auer and Marco Wittmann were some of the DTM drivers that had tested the BMW iFE.20 as the German marque evaluated a replacement for Alexander Sims following the Briton’s move to Mahindra Racing.

It had been suggested that BMW may hand the seat alongside Maximilian Gunther to one of its six DTM drivers at a time when its factory participation in the series was coming to an end.

But BMW announced late last month that it has signed R-Motorsport’s Jake Dennis for Formula E’s seventh season, having been impressed by his speed in private testing as well as in the simulator.

Asked if he was disappointed to have been passed over by BMW, Eng said: ‘“First of all I think Jake Dennis fully deserves the race seat in Formula E. 

“Of course I would have liked to race there as well, but it just didn’t work out. No hard feelings. Nothing was promised to me so there is nothing to be disappointed about. 

“I’m still young, I’m 30 now so the Formula E topic is still in my radar. God knows, maybe in the future I will be one of the racing drivers [in FE]. 

“I got the news before the announcement which was also very nice from BMW. no hard feelings. I’m really happy about all the opportunities I got from BMW and am still getting, so all good.” 

Read Also:

Auer has recent single-seater experience courtesy of his 2019 Super Formula campaign with the B-Max/Motopark team, and took part in February’s Marrakesh rookie test with BMW alongside 2019 Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood.

But the Austrian driver said he never entered into serious conversations with BMW about a Formula E drive for next season.

"Regarding Formula E, I did the rookie test, I did a bit of simulator, but we never had deep talks about it,” said Auer.

“So for me also there wasn’t any importance doing Formula E or anything because my full focus is DTM, and not so much more [to add]. 

“Although Formula E is interesting for sure, there was never the deep talks for me that [BMW] had to inform me or anything.“

Philipp Eng, BMW Team RBM

Philipp Eng, BMW Team RBM

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Sette Camara remains at Dragon for 2020/21 Formula E season

Previous article

Sette Camara remains at Dragon for 2020/21 Formula E season
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Formula E
Drivers Philipp Eng
Teams BMW i Andretti Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini
Endurance Endurance / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini

Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars

Latest news

Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub

Sette Camara remains at Dragon for 2020/21 Formula E season
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Sette Camara remains at Dragon for 2020/21 Formula E season

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

Formula E has held Adelaide talks
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E has held Adelaide talks

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

20h
2
MotoGP

Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying

15h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes

2h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?

5h
5
Formula 1

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

1d

Latest news

Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub
Formula E

Eng still hopes for Formula E future despite BMW snub

Sette Camara remains at Dragon for 2020/21 Formula E season
Formula E

Sette Camara remains at Dragon for 2020/21 Formula E season

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance
Formula E

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

Formula E has held Adelaide talks
Formula E

Formula E has held Adelaide talks

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther
Formula E

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E
Sep 14, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car 01:03
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E 01:05
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.