IMSA Laguna Seca

IMSA Laguna Seca: BMW beats Cadillac to quickest time in FP2

BMW’s Philipp Eng set the pace in second practice for the fourth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Jesse Krohn, Philipp Eng

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Eng, whose BMW is run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, beat Sebastien Bourdais (Cadillac V-Series.R) and the second BMW of Connor De Phillippi in the 90-minute practice session.

This weekend’s 2h40m event is being run for GTP and GTD machinery only.

After the Porsche Penske Motorsport 963s of Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr swapped the top spot between them early on, Connor De Phillippi took over in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8, lapping in 1m14.916s inside the opening 20 minutes.

Eng then made it a BMW 1-2 in his #24 sister car, lapping in a session-topping 1m13.349s as De Phillippi improved to 1m13.722s just before the halfway point.

Bourdais broke up their party in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac, taking the second spot with 1m13.573s, 0.224s off the fastest time.

Ricky Taylor suffered an early off at Turn 3 in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06, the car that set the pace on Friday, and also suffered a flat tire later. His off-track moment was mirrored by Renger van der Zande in the #01 Cadillac in the second half of the session.

The session was red flagged with 15 minutes to go when Jarrett Andretti went off at Turn 5 in the Andretti Motorsports Porsche 911 GTD entry.

At the resumption, Eng remained on top, ahead of Bourdais and De Phillippi. Dane Cameron made a late improvement to take fourth in the #7 factory-run Porsche 963, ahead of the sister car of Mathieu Jaminet.

Pipo Derani was sixth in the Action Express-run Cadillac that Jack Aitken crashed yesterday. Ricky Taylor was seventh, ahead of the sister Acura of Louis Deletraz, who improved late on.

Richard Westbrook (JDC-Miller) and Gianmaria Bruni (Proton) rounded out the GTP class in their customer Porsche 963s.

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Lexus beats Corvette in GTD

In GTD, Jack Hawksworth set the pace in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Pro class Lexus RC F with 1m20.376s, ahead of Nicky Catsburg in his #4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

That’s the way it stayed until the end. Marvin Kirchhofer (Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S) was third, just pipping the top pro-am entry, the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan of Danny Formal.

Qualifying starts later at 7:35pm ET.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 46

1'13.349

   109.842
2 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 51

+0.224

1'13.573

 0.224 109.508
3 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 47

+0.373

1'13.722

 0.149 109.286
4 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 43

+0.420

1'13.769

 0.047 109.217
5 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 52

+0.422

1'13.771

 0.002 109.214
6 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 54

+0.670

1'14.019

 0.248 108.848
7 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 48

+0.814

1'14.163

 0.144 108.636
8 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 47

+1.128

1'14.477

 0.314 108.178
9 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 48

+1.439

1'14.788

 0.311 107.729
10 Italy G. Bruni Netherlands B. Viscaal Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 62

+1.475

1'14.824

 0.036 107.677
11 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 41

+7.027

1'20.376

 5.552 100.239
12 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 38

+7.115

1'20.464

 0.088 100.129
13 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 49

+7.265

1'20.614

 0.150 99.943
14 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 49

+7.288

1'20.637

 0.023 99.914
15 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 53

+7.290

1'20.639

 0.002 99.912
16 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 45

+7.448

1'20.797

 0.158 99.717
17 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 44

+7.593

1'20.942

 0.145 99.538
18
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 55

+7.668

1'21.017

 0.075 99.446
19 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 45

+7.700

1'21.049

 0.032 99.407
20
M. Franco
Spain A. Costa Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 38

+7.719

1'21.068

 0.019 99.383
21 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 51

+7.799

1'21.148

 0.080 99.285
22 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 40

+7.828

1'21.177

 0.029 99.250
23 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 50

+7.900

1'21.249

 0.072 99.162
24 United Kingdom R. Gunn Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 45

+8.012

1'21.361

 0.112 99.025
25 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 34

+8.024

1'21.373

 0.012 99.011
26
S. Monk
United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 50

+8.060

1'21.409

 0.036 98.967
27 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport 557 BMW M4 GT3 47

+8.101

1'21.450

 0.041 98.917
28 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 42

+8.243

1'21.592

 0.142 98.745
29 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 48

+8.321

1'21.670

 0.078 98.651
30 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 50

+8.354

1'21.703

 0.033 98.611
31 Canada R. De Angelis United States S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 38

+8.423

1'21.772

 0.069 98.528
32 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 43

+8.439

1'21.788

 0.016 98.508
33
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 53

+8.583

1'21.932

 0.144 98.335
34
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 50

+8.635

1'21.984

 0.052 98.273
Charles Bradley
