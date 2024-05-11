IMSA Laguna Seca: BMW beats Cadillac to quickest time in FP2
BMW’s Philipp Eng set the pace in second practice for the fourth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca.
Eng, whose BMW is run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, beat Sebastien Bourdais (Cadillac V-Series.R) and the second BMW of Connor De Phillippi in the 90-minute practice session.
This weekend’s 2h40m event is being run for GTP and GTD machinery only.
After the Porsche Penske Motorsport 963s of Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr swapped the top spot between them early on, Connor De Phillippi took over in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8, lapping in 1m14.916s inside the opening 20 minutes.
Eng then made it a BMW 1-2 in his #24 sister car, lapping in a session-topping 1m13.349s as De Phillippi improved to 1m13.722s just before the halfway point.
Bourdais broke up their party in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac, taking the second spot with 1m13.573s, 0.224s off the fastest time.
Ricky Taylor suffered an early off at Turn 3 in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06, the car that set the pace on Friday, and also suffered a flat tire later. His off-track moment was mirrored by Renger van der Zande in the #01 Cadillac in the second half of the session.
The session was red flagged with 15 minutes to go when Jarrett Andretti went off at Turn 5 in the Andretti Motorsports Porsche 911 GTD entry.
At the resumption, Eng remained on top, ahead of Bourdais and De Phillippi. Dane Cameron made a late improvement to take fourth in the #7 factory-run Porsche 963, ahead of the sister car of Mathieu Jaminet.
Pipo Derani was sixth in the Action Express-run Cadillac that Jack Aitken crashed yesterday. Ricky Taylor was seventh, ahead of the sister Acura of Louis Deletraz, who improved late on.
Richard Westbrook (JDC-Miller) and Gianmaria Bruni (Proton) rounded out the GTP class in their customer Porsche 963s.
#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat
Lexus beats Corvette in GTD
In GTD, Jack Hawksworth set the pace in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Pro class Lexus RC F with 1m20.376s, ahead of Nicky Catsburg in his #4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R.
That’s the way it stayed until the end. Marvin Kirchhofer (Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S) was third, just pipping the top pro-am entry, the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan of Danny Formal.
Qualifying starts later at 7:35pm ET.
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|J. Krohn P. Eng BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|46
|
1'13.349
|109.842
|2
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|51
|
+0.224
1'13.573
|0.224
|109.508
|3
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|47
|
+0.373
1'13.722
|0.149
|109.286
|4
|D. Cameron F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|43
|
+0.420
1'13.769
|0.047
|109.217
|5
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|52
|
+0.422
1'13.771
|0.002
|109.214
|6
|P. Derani J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|54
|
+0.670
1'14.019
|0.248
|108.848
|7
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|48
|
+0.814
1'14.163
|0.144
|108.636
|8
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|47
|
+1.128
1'14.477
|0.314
|108.178
|9
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|48
|
+1.439
1'14.788
|0.311
|107.729
|10
|G. Bruni B. Viscaal Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|62
|
+1.475
1'14.824
|0.036
|107.677
|11
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|41
|
+7.027
1'20.376
|5.552
|100.239
|12
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|38
|
+7.115
1'20.464
|0.088
|100.129
|13
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|49
|
+7.265
1'20.614
|0.150
|99.943
|14
|K. Marcelli D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|49
|
+7.288
1'20.637
|0.023
|99.914
|15
| L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|53
|
+7.290
1'20.639
|0.002
|99.912
|16
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|45
|
+7.448
1'20.797
|0.158
|99.717
|17
|B. Sellers M. Snow Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|44
|
+7.593
1'20.942
|0.145
|99.538
|18
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|55
|
+7.668
1'21.017
|0.075
|99.446
|19
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|45
|
+7.700
1'21.049
|0.032
|99.407
|20
|
M. FrancoA. Costa Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|38
|
+7.719
1'21.068
|0.019
|99.383
|21
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|51
|
+7.799
1'21.148
|0.080
|99.285
|22
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|40
|
+7.828
1'21.177
|0.029
|99.250
|23
|O. Fidani M. Bell AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|50
|
+7.900
1'21.249
|0.072
|99.162
|24
|R. Gunn M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|45
|
+8.012
1'21.361
|0.112
|99.025
|25
|M. Skeen M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|34
|
+8.024
1'21.373
|0.012
|99.011
|26
|
S. MonkS. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|50
|
+8.060
1'21.409
|0.036
|98.967
|27
|R. Foley P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport
|557
|BMW M4 GT3
|47
|
+8.101
1'21.450
|0.041
|98.917
|28
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|42
|
+8.243
1'21.592
|0.142
|98.745
|29
|R. Ward P. Ellis Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|48
|
+8.321
1'21.670
|0.078
|98.651
|30
|J. Andretti G. Chaves Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|50
|
+8.354
1'21.703
|0.033
|98.611
|31
|R. De Angelis S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|38
|
+8.423
1'21.772
|0.069
|98.528
|32
|J. Hand D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|43
|
+8.439
1'21.788
|0.016
|98.508
|33
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|53
|
+8.583
1'21.932
|0.144
|98.335
|34
|
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|50
|
+8.635
1'21.984
|0.052
|98.273
