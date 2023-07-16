Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"
Jake Dennis has hailed his victory in the second Rome E-Prix this weekend as “the perfect day” after taking back the lead in the Formula E championship.
The Andretti Autosport driver took a lights-to-flag victory on Sunday in Rome after starting from pole, leading every lap and taking the bonus point for fastest lap.
It means the Briton is 24 points clear of Nick Cassidy in the championship standings after the Envision Racing driver was collected by fellow Kiwi Mitch Evans early in the race which meant neither driver scored points.
Dennis had stated on Saturday after finishing fourth that it would have been difficult to beat Evans and Cassidy on pure pace after they finished first and second but praised his team for turning things around.
“A really good day. We didn’t expect it after yesterday’s performance where we were obviously lacking some pace, but we managed to turn it around and come home with the perfect day,” he said.
“Obviously unfortunate that Mitch and Nick DNF’d but I felt like we still had the pace to win the race even with them there.
“I think it was a good race as a whole and the team can be really proud of what they did overnight with the improvements, and we delivered the perfect result.”
Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Only two races remain this season at London’s ExCeL where Dennis has performed strongly in the past, taking wins during the last two seasons at the venue.
Despite heading to the UK with strong previous form and a healthy lead in the standings, Dennis admits that he still ‘needs to bring my A-game’ in order to ensure he can win the championship.
“It’s definitely on,” said Dennis when asked about his championship chances.
“Obviously a commanding lead in the championship but the layout is very similar to here in terms of the corner layout, so I expect Jaguar to be strong again.
“I still need to bring my A-game, I still need to qualify at the front and try and score as many points as possible.
“It obviously helps with the 24-point lead but nevertheless we just need to work really hard until then and arrive with the best preparation possible.”
Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory
Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory
Dennis, da Costa lament Portland E-Prix strategy miscues
Dennis, da Costa lament Portland E-Prix strategy miscues Dennis, da Costa lament Portland E-Prix strategy miscues
Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole
Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole
IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up
IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up
Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes
Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Latest news
Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria
Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria
How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama
How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama
Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"
Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage" Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"
Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto
Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.