Kyle Kirkwood vaults back to second in championship standings with podium finish at Mid-Ohio

Kyle Kirkwood secured a hard-fought third-place finish in Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, elevating him back into second place in the championship standings.

Starting 10th in the #27 Andretti Global Honda, the 27-year-old Florida native navigated a grueling, caution-free 90 laps around the 13-turn, 2.258-mile natural terrain road course. High humidity and temperatures peaking at 95 degrees Fahrenheit turned the race into an intense physical challenge, leaving drivers with no yellow-flag breathers to escape the heat.

The performance marks Kirkwood’s fourth podium finish of the season. While it is also the 10th podium of his career, it’s his first-ever on a conventional road course in IndyCar.

“Yeah, that was one of the most physical days I've ever had in a race car,” Kirkwood said. “I'm cooked right now. Running all green around here with it being hot and this place is just so busy as it is, and it's qualifying laps every single lap. My shoulders are shot. That's why I'm leaning over. I'm definitely hydrated, just cooked.”

Kirkwood attributed his rise through the field to a combination of early overtakes and flawless execution on pit lane. While he noted that the team missed its visual targets in Saturday's qualifying session, the race-day car setup and strategy allowed the recovery toward the front.

“We drove from 10th to third,” Kirkwood said. “A lot of it was strategy and pit stops. We had a lot of good strategy that put us in a podium position there, and we also passed some cars in the beginning of the race, so a little bit of both.

“A really good day overall. It wasn't where we were meant to qualify. We should have qualified towards the front, I think. I guess I'm glad that we were able to get us back towards the front in the race.”

With seven rounds remaining in the season, Kirkwood has now moved back into second place in the standings. He now trails points leader Alex Palou by 56 points (404-348), having steadily chipped away six points over the last three race weekends.

The breakthrough comes at a venue where Kirkwood was historically dominant during his ascent through the junior ladder system (eight wins in nine starts across USF2000, USF Pro 2000, and Indy NXT), but had found difficulty since graduating to IndyCar, having previously only finished a best of eighth (twice - 2024, 2025) in four starts at the track. He dismissed the idea that he had suddenly changed his driving style to unlock the track.

“Well, it wasn't that I just figured it out,” Kirkwood said. “I wasn't driving differently (Sunday) than I have the last four years around this place. We had a really good test here two weeks ago and the car was really good. That pace was proven from practice 1, practice 2, into qualifying. Of course qualifying didn't go incredible, and even in warmup we were P2. We just had a lot of pace.

“It wasn't like I just figured out something, per se.”