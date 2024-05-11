All Series
Formula E Berlin ePrix I
Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Guenther fastest in FP2 from di Grassi

Maximilian Guenther topped the second practice session for this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix double-header, the Maserati MSG driver moving to the top late on.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Times initially began to tumble at the Tempelhof Airport circuit as the abrasive concrete surface around a new 15-turn layout began to clear up on Saturday morning, with Guenther’s 1m02.834s fastest after the opening 10 minutes.

Abt’s Lucas di Grassi soon moved to the top, though, lowering the session-best to a 1m02.189s which remarkably stood as the fastest time until the final moments of the session.

A red flag, lasting only a few minutes, was deployed with just over 10 minutes remaining after an advertising banner was pulled into the middle of the track.

It left drivers with a seven-minute dash to improve their times, with Guenther moving back to the top with a 1m02.177s that would be good enough for top spot in the final moments.

Behind Guenther and di Grassi, current championship leader Pascal Wehrlein was able complete some running ahead of his and Porsche’s home event.

This was after he endured a difficult opening practice session on Friday and was unable to set a time, following a high voltage problem that left him stranded out on track.

His Porsche team worked overnight to repair the car with several parts damaged by the incident which left smoke coming from the machine in the opening moments of FP1.

Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara finished fourth on Saturday morning, less than one tenth from Guenther, as Monaco winner Mitch Evans finished 11th with reigning champion Jake Dennis 16th.

Ahead of his debut this weekend, Mahindra’s Jordan King – replacing Nyck de Vries due to the Dutchman’s World Endurance Championship commitments – finished 15th, just 0.458s behind Guenther.

Envision’s Paul Aron, also making his debut due to Sebastien Buemi racing in the WEC at Spa, ended the session in 20th and nearly nine tenths back.

Team-mate Joel Eriksson, returning to Formula E in place of Robin Frijns, finished last and just over a second off the pace having made small contact with the wall on the exit of Turn 9 earlier in the session.

Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa finished Friday’s late afternoon session quickest with a 1m02.289s, leaving him 0.128s clear of ERT’s Sergio Sette Camara as DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top three – less than two tenths off top spot.

Berlin E-Prix FP2 results

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 22

1'02.177

   136.352
2 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 22

+0.012

1'02.189

 0.012 136.326
3 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 21

+0.075

1'02.252

 0.063 136.188
4 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 21

+0.095

1'02.272

 0.020 136.144
5 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 20

+0.103

1'02.280

 0.008 136.127
6 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 21

+0.122

1'02.299

 0.019 136.085
7 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 20

+0.123

1'02.300

 0.001 136.083
8 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 21

+0.133

1'02.310

 0.010 136.061
9 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 20

+0.253

1'02.430

 0.120 135.800
10 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 22

+0.287

1'02.464

 0.034 135.726
11 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 21

+0.310

1'02.487

 0.023 135.676
12 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 21

+0.352

1'02.529

 0.042 135.585
13 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 21

+0.403

1'02.580

 0.051 135.474
14 South Africa K. van der Linde Team Abt 51 21

+0.426

1'02.603

 0.023 135.424
15 United Kingdom J. King Mahindra Racing 21 21

+0.458

1'02.635

 0.032 135.355
16 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 19

+0.485

1'02.662

 0.027 135.297
17 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 17

+0.624

1'02.801

 0.139 134.997
18 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 21

+0.711

1'02.888

 0.087 134.811
19
T. Barnard McLaren
 8 21

+0.835

1'03.012

 0.124 134.545
20
P. Aron Envision Racing
 16 22

+0.855

1'03.032

 0.020 134.503
21 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 22

+0.980

1'03.157

 0.125 134.236
22 Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 4 21

+1.006

1'03.183

 0.026 134.181
Berlin E-Prix FP1 results

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 23

1'02.289

   136.107
2 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 23

+0.128

1'02.417

 0.128 135.828
3 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 22

+0.188

1'02.477

 0.060 135.697
4 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 23

+0.222

1'02.511

 0.034 135.624
5 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 22

+0.240

1'02.529

 0.018 135.585
6 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 22

+0.249

1'02.538

 0.009 135.565
7 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 23

+0.293

1'02.582

 0.044 135.470
8 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 23

+0.402

1'02.691

 0.109 135.234
9 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 23

+0.402

1'02.691

 0.000 135.234
10 Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 4 25

+0.447

1'02.736

 0.045 135.137
11 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 20

+0.452

1'02.741

 0.005 135.126
12 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 21

+0.515

1'02.804

 0.063 134.991
13
P. Aron Envision Racing
 16 23

+0.527

1'02.816

 0.012 134.965
14 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 22

+0.594

1'02.883

 0.067 134.821
15 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 23

+0.686

1'02.975

 0.092 134.624
16 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 19

+0.729

1'03.018

 0.043 134.532
17
T. Barnard McLaren
 8 19

+0.781

1'03.070

 0.052 134.422
18 South Africa K. van der Linde Team Abt 51 23

+0.968

1'03.257

 0.187 134.024
19 United Kingdom J. King Mahindra Racing 21 24

+0.977

1'03.266

 0.009 134.005
20 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 24

+1.030

1'03.319

 0.053 133.893
21 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 22

+1.121

1'03.410

 0.091 133.701
22 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 1

 

    
Stefan Mackley
