Berlin E-Prix: Guenther fastest in FP2 from di Grassi
Maximilian Guenther topped the second practice session for this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix double-header, the Maserati MSG driver moving to the top late on.
Times initially began to tumble at the Tempelhof Airport circuit as the abrasive concrete surface around a new 15-turn layout began to clear up on Saturday morning, with Guenther’s 1m02.834s fastest after the opening 10 minutes.
Abt’s Lucas di Grassi soon moved to the top, though, lowering the session-best to a 1m02.189s which remarkably stood as the fastest time until the final moments of the session.
A red flag, lasting only a few minutes, was deployed with just over 10 minutes remaining after an advertising banner was pulled into the middle of the track.
It left drivers with a seven-minute dash to improve their times, with Guenther moving back to the top with a 1m02.177s that would be good enough for top spot in the final moments.
Behind Guenther and di Grassi, current championship leader Pascal Wehrlein was able complete some running ahead of his and Porsche’s home event.
This was after he endured a difficult opening practice session on Friday and was unable to set a time, following a high voltage problem that left him stranded out on track.
His Porsche team worked overnight to repair the car with several parts damaged by the incident which left smoke coming from the machine in the opening moments of FP1.
Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara finished fourth on Saturday morning, less than one tenth from Guenther, as Monaco winner Mitch Evans finished 11th with reigning champion Jake Dennis 16th.
Ahead of his debut this weekend, Mahindra’s Jordan King – replacing Nyck de Vries due to the Dutchman’s World Endurance Championship commitments – finished 15th, just 0.458s behind Guenther.
Envision’s Paul Aron, also making his debut due to Sebastien Buemi racing in the WEC at Spa, ended the session in 20th and nearly nine tenths back.
Team-mate Joel Eriksson, returning to Formula E in place of Robin Frijns, finished last and just over a second off the pace having made small contact with the wall on the exit of Turn 9 earlier in the session.
Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa finished Friday’s late afternoon session quickest with a 1m02.289s, leaving him 0.128s clear of ERT’s Sergio Sette Camara as DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top three – less than two tenths off top spot.
Berlin E-Prix FP2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|22
|
1'02.177
|136.352
|2
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|22
|
+0.012
1'02.189
|0.012
|136.326
|3
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|21
|
+0.075
1'02.252
|0.063
|136.188
|4
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|21
|
+0.095
1'02.272
|0.020
|136.144
|5
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|20
|
+0.103
1'02.280
|0.008
|136.127
|6
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|21
|
+0.122
1'02.299
|0.019
|136.085
|7
|O. Rowland Nissan e.dams
|22
|20
|
+0.123
1'02.300
|0.001
|136.083
|8
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|21
|
+0.133
1'02.310
|0.010
|136.061
|9
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|20
|
+0.253
1'02.430
|0.120
|135.800
|10
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|22
|
+0.287
1'02.464
|0.034
|135.726
|11
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|21
|
+0.310
1'02.487
|0.023
|135.676
|12
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|21
|
+0.352
1'02.529
|0.042
|135.585
|13
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|21
|
+0.403
1'02.580
|0.051
|135.474
|14
|K. van der Linde Team Abt
|51
|21
|
+0.426
1'02.603
|0.023
|135.424
|15
|J. King Mahindra Racing
|21
|21
|
+0.458
1'02.635
|0.032
|135.355
|16
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|19
|
+0.485
1'02.662
|0.027
|135.297
|17
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams
|23
|17
|
+0.624
1'02.801
|0.139
|134.997
|18
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|21
|
+0.711
1'02.888
|0.087
|134.811
|19
|
T. Barnard McLaren
|8
|21
|
+0.835
1'03.012
|0.124
|134.545
|20
|
P. Aron Envision Racing
|16
|22
|
+0.855
1'03.032
|0.020
|134.503
|21
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|22
|
+0.980
1'03.157
|0.125
|134.236
|22
|J. Eriksson Envision Racing
|4
|21
|
+1.006
1'03.183
|0.026
|134.181
Berlin E-Prix FP1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|23
|
1'02.289
|136.107
|2
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|23
|
+0.128
1'02.417
|0.128
|135.828
|3
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|22
|
+0.188
1'02.477
|0.060
|135.697
|4
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|23
|
+0.222
1'02.511
|0.034
|135.624
|5
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|22
|
+0.240
1'02.529
|0.018
|135.585
|6
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|22
|
+0.249
1'02.538
|0.009
|135.565
|7
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|23
|
+0.293
1'02.582
|0.044
|135.470
|8
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|23
|
+0.402
1'02.691
|0.109
|135.234
|9
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|23
|
+0.402
1'02.691
|0.000
|135.234
|10
|J. Eriksson Envision Racing
|4
|25
|
+0.447
1'02.736
|0.045
|135.137
|11
|O. Rowland Nissan e.dams
|22
|20
|
+0.452
1'02.741
|0.005
|135.126
|12
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|21
|
+0.515
1'02.804
|0.063
|134.991
|13
|
P. Aron Envision Racing
|16
|23
|
+0.527
1'02.816
|0.012
|134.965
|14
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|22
|
+0.594
1'02.883
|0.067
|134.821
|15
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|23
|
+0.686
1'02.975
|0.092
|134.624
|16
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|19
|
+0.729
1'03.018
|0.043
|134.532
|17
|
T. Barnard McLaren
|8
|19
|
+0.781
1'03.070
|0.052
|134.422
|18
|K. van der Linde Team Abt
|51
|23
|
+0.968
1'03.257
|0.187
|134.024
|19
|J. King Mahindra Racing
|21
|24
|
+0.977
1'03.266
|0.009
|134.005
|20
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|24
|
+1.030
1'03.319
|0.053
|133.893
|21
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams
|23
|22
|
+1.121
1'03.410
|0.091
|133.701
|22
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|1
|
