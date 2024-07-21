All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Race report
FIA F3 Hungary

F3 Hungary: Tsolov wins as title contenders flounder

Tsolov scores maiden Formula 3 feature race win as ART dominates in Hungary

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Nikola Tsolov, ART Grand Prix

Nikola Tsolov, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nikola Tsolov took his third Formula 3 victory of the season, his first in a feature race, as a late safety car denied team-mate Laurens van Hoepen the opportunity to effect a pass after sitting patiently in second throughout.

The ART pair had lined up alongside each other on the front row of the grid and went wheel to wheel into Turn 1, veering towards the pitwall as Tsolov overcame his polesitting team-mate.

This move also saw the pair close the door on championship-chasing Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident), with fourth-place starter Noel Leon seizing the opportunity to move his Van Amersfoort Racing car into the final podium position.

Despite van Hoepen’s radio messages requesting that ART swap its drivers’ positions so he could better preserve his tyres, the team elected against using team orders. Just as a lunge looked imminent, the safety car was deployed in the final two laps, denying a thrilling finale.

The situation later became more frustrating for Dutchman van Hoepen when his car failed scrutineering due to not meeting the minimum weight requirement. As a result, he was disqualified.

Sprint race:

As is typical at the Hungaroring, overtaking was at a premium, with Christian Mansell the most notable mover as he climbed from eighth on the grid to fourth at the chequered flag – his most notable move coming with a well-rehearsed lunge at Turn 1 on Santiago Ramos (Trident) for fifth on lap three.

Silverstone double-winner Arvid Lindblad (Prema) saw his forgettable weekend come to a premature close when he tangled with Matías Zagazeta on the run to Turn 4 on lap 21, with the championship contender appearing to take a wider-than-normal line on the straight, leaving the Jenzer driver with nowhere to go.

As a result, Zagazeta retired into an escape road while Lindblad was left beached on a kerb. However, the stewards decided that Zagazeta was the driver at fault and awarded a five-place grid penalty for the next race in which he competes.

Despite the lack of action, the Hungarian feature race has had a huge effect on the drivers’ championship standings with Fornaroli and Mansell closing ground on the top three - Gabriele Mini (Prema), Luke Browning (Hitech) and Arvid Lindblad (Prema) – who all failed to scored after starting down the order and struggled to make ground in the Callum Voisin-led (Rodin) DRS train.

Fornaroli’s fourth place means the top four in the championship are now covered by 10 points, with Mansell now only 22 points off the top spot. Dino Beganovic (Prema) and Oliver Goethe (Campos) are the last of those with a realistic chance now, after finishing 10th and ninth respectively. Goethe is the lower placed driver in the standings and sits 32 points back on the lead with only two weekends remaining.

Hungary Hungaroring - Feature race

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 23

38'54.231

   155.341   25    
2
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 23

+0.605

38'54.836

 0.605 155.301   18   2
3
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 23

+1.114

38'55.345

 0.509 155.267   15    
4
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 23

+1.439

38'55.670

 0.325 155.245   12    
5
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 23

+1.781

38'56.012

 0.342 155.223   10   1
6
S. Ramos Trident
 6 23

+2.091

38'56.322

 0.310 155.202   8    
7
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 23

+2.497

38'56.728

 0.406 155.175   6    
8
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 23

+2.751

38'56.982

 0.254 155.158   4    
9
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 23

+3.304

38'57.535

 0.553 155.121   2    
10
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 23

+4.008

38'58.239

 0.704 155.075   1    
11
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 23

+4.443

38'58.674

 0.435 155.046        
12
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 23

+5.040

38'59.271

 0.597 155.006        
13
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 23

+5.139

38'59.370

 0.099 155.000        
14
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 23

+5.786

39'00.017

 0.647 154.957        
15
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 23

+6.785

39'01.016

 0.999 154.891        
16
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 23

+7.190

39'01.421

 0.405 154.864        
17
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 23

+7.748

39'01.979

 0.558 154.827        
18
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 23

+8.206

39'02.437

 0.458 154.797        
19
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 23

+9.211

39'03.442

 1.005 154.730        
20 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 23

+9.453

39'03.684

 0.242 154.714        
21
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 23

+9.850

39'04.081

 0.397 154.688        
22
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 23

+10.377

39'04.608

 0.527 154.653        
23
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 23

+11.456

39'05.687

 1.079 154.582        
24 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 23

+11.792

39'06.023

 0.336 154.560        
25
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 23

+16.104

39'10.335

 4.312 154.277        
26
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 23

+38.783

39'33.014

 22.679 152.802 1      
27
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 22

+1 Lap

39'06.567

 1 Lap 147.803 1      
dnf
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 20

+3 Laps

32'41.138

 2 Laps 160.767     Accident  
dnf
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 20

+3 Laps

32'41.437

 0.299 160.743     Accident  
dnf
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 1

+22 Laps

2'08.413

 19 Laps   1   Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F3 Hungary: Bedrin leads AIX 1-2 as title battle tightens

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Antonelli: "I don't know if I will be ready" for F1

Antonelli: "I don't know if I will be ready" for F1

Formula 1
Antonelli: "I don't know if I will be ready" for F1
F2 Hungary: Antonelli victorious as Hadjar and Aron stumble

F2 Hungary: Antonelli victorious as Hadjar and Aron stumble

FIA F2
Hungaroring
F2 Hungary: Antonelli victorious as Hadjar and Aron stumble
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'

Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'
Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."

Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400
Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global