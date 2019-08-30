Top events
R
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
First Practice in
05 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
IndyCar
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 1 in
05 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
WEC
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
Supercars
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
13 days
Formula E
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
83 days
FIA F2 / Spa-Francorchamps / Practice report

Spa F2: De Vries sets blistering practice pace

By:
Aug 30, 2019, 12:01 PM

Formula 2 points leader Nyck de Vries set an untouchable pace in practice at Spa for ART Grand Prix.

Nicholas Latifi showed no sign of being slowed by running straight from his Williams Formula 1 car outing in FP1 to his DAMS-run F2 car by taking the second-fastest time.

His chance to improve was scuppered as Ralph Boschung pulled his Trident-run car to the side of the road and shortened the session with a red flag.

Most of the fastest times were set towards the start of the session, despite the track rubbering in after just two previous sessions.

Carlin's Louis Deletraz rounded out the top three for Carlin, with the second DAMS driver Sergio Sette Camara and Campos Racing's Jack Aitken making sure four of the top five in the championship appeared in the top five.

Aitken was the final car within a second of de Vries. Virtuosi Racing's Ghiotto – fourth in the championship – took sixth ahead of Mick Schumacher.

Ferrari junior Schumacher was seventh in the order before a spin with 14 minutes to go at Stavelot. It ended his session as he stalled his Prema Racing-run car. He was wheeled away by the marshals.

Boschung took eighth despite his issues, ahead of Trident Racing teammate Giuliano Alesi – who spun like fellow Ferrari junior Schumacher at Stavelot – and Honda junior Nobuharu Matsushita for Carlin.

The championship's top rookie Guan Yu Zhou managed 12th, while Euroformula Open points leader Marino Sato was 19th on his debut in the series with Campos.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 1'59.509  
2 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 1'59.892 0.383
3 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 2'00.008 0.499
4 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 2'00.258 0.749
5 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 2'00.460 0.951
6 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 2'00.607 1.098
7 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 2'00.932 1.423
8 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Italy Trident 2'00.980 1.471
9 20 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 2'00.987 1.478
10 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 2'01.027 1.518
11 19 France Anthoine Hubert United Kingdom Arden International 2'01.301 1.792
12 7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 2'01.301 1.792
13 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 2'01.423 1.914
14 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'01.562 2.053
15 16 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'01.645 2.136
16 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 2'01.795 2.286
17 12 United States Juan Manuel Correa Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'02.014 2.505
18 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 2'02.819 3.310
19 14 Marino Sato Spain Campos Racing 2'02.962 3.453
20 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'05.746 6.237
View full results
The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
02 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
28 Seconds

