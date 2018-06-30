Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
FIA F2 / Spielberg / Breaking news

F2 resorts to rolling starts due to clutch problems

shares
comments
F2 resorts to rolling starts due to clutch problems
By: Jack Benyon
Jun 30, 2018, 2:44 AM

The Red Bull Ring and Silverstone Formula 2 races will have rolling starts behind the safety car in a bid to combat problems the series has had with its car’s tricky clutch.

All five rounds so far in 2018, each with two races, have featured stalls either on the formation lap or the race start proper.

Drivers have reported that the clutch control is difficult to use because it has such a small window for achieving the correct bite point to pull the car away effectively. 

The data from the system was analysed by the FIA in Friday morning’s practice session where each driver was given two practice starts, where Nicholas Latifi and Louis Deletraz both stalled. 

A statement from Formula 2 read: “Following issues experienced on the starting grid at Le Castellet where some cars stalled at the start, modifications were implemented to the starting procedure for this weekend at Spielberg. 

“A practice start session was added at the end of today’s free practice from which data was analysed. 

“The Formula 2 organisers then provided the FIA with these data and conclusions to assess the appropriate way forward.

“As the 2018 F2 season is currently in the middle of a triple-header where making validated changes is difficult, the FIA has decided that for safety reasons the Formula 2 formation laps of rounds six and seven at Spielberg and Silverstone will start behind the safety car and follow procedures set out in Article 39.16 of the F2 sporting regulations.

 “The safety car will lead the grid at the start of the formation lap, complete one lap and return to the pit lane. 

“During the lap the teams will be informed that there will be a rolling start and 'RS' will be displayed on the track light panels. 

“At this point, the lights on the Safety Car will be extinguished and the leader may dictate the pace. The race will start when the first car crosses the line.”

F2 boss Bruno Michel added: “This is not an ideal situation, but the drivers’ safety is a top priority. 

“As we do not have the time to test and properly validate a permanent fix to the starting issues what the FIA has decided is definitely the safest decision.

 “This will also give us enough time to work on a solution to the problem and return to a safe and normal situation for Budapest and the remaining of the season.”

Next FIA F2 article
Red Bull Ring F2: Russell wins to cut Norris' points lead

Previous article

Red Bull Ring F2: Russell wins to cut Norris' points lead

Next article

Red Bull Ring F2: Russell beats Carlin pair to pole

Red Bull Ring F2: Russell beats Carlin pair to pole

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spielberg
Location Red Bull Ring
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review 03:15
FIA F2

Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez 01:44
FIA F2

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez

News in depth
Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a
FIA F2

Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a "joke"

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win
FIA F2

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller
FIA F2

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.