De Vries tops first day of Barcelona F2 test

De Vries, who switches to ART from Prema Racing for 2019, set the fastest time in both the morning and the afternoon sessions, his afternoon time proving the best with a 1m28.821s.

The lap was just under seven tenths slower than new Toro Rosso Formula 1 signing Alex Albon's pole time for DAMS in the series last year.

McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara, joining DAMS from Carlin, set the second best time, 0.117s slower than de Vries in the afternoon session.

De Vries' ART teammate Nikita Mazepin logged the third-best time, while Luca Ghiotto's second-placed time in the morning session was good enough for the fourth best overall time for the new Virtuosi Racing outfit.

Carlin's Louis Deletraz took the fifth-best time overall with his morning effort.

Mick Schumacher set the sixth-best time of the day in the afternoon session. Neither Schumacher nor Prema teammate Sean Gelael ran in the morning session.

Jack Aitken, second in last week's Jerez test, was the only other driver to breach the 1m28s in his second test with Campos since joining from ART, and he rounded out the top seven.

There were three driver changes from the Jerez test last week.

Roberto Merhi replaced Dorian Boccolacci at Campos, Ralph Boschung took his testing place back at Trident having been replaced by Antonio Fuoco last week, and Mahaveer Raghunathan joined MP Motorsport alongside Jordan King.

Morning times:

Pos Driver Team Time Laps 1 Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1:28.821 18 2 Luca Ghiotto UNI Virtuosi 1:28.869 16 3 Louis Deletraz Carlin 1:28.875 31 4 Jack Aitken Campos Racing 1:28.928 21 5 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1:29.107 17 6 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:29.343 30 7 Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 1:29.413 32 8 Giuliano Alesi Trident 1:29.492 23 9 Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 1:29.555 20 10 Guan Yu Zhou UNI Virtuosi 1:29.589 13 11 Ralph Boschung Trident 1:29.708 26 12 Anthoine Hubert BWT Arden 1:29.709 18 13 Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:29.743 23 14 Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1:29.752 35 15 Callum Ilott Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1:29.796 15 16 Juan Manuel Correa Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1:30.000 16 17 Tatiana Calderon BWT Arden 1:30.773 22 18 Mahaveer Raghunathan MP Motorsport 1:34.373 26 19 Mick Schumacher PREMA Racing no time 30 20 Sean Gelael PREMA Racing no time 32

Afternoon times: