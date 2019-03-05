De Vries tops first day of Barcelona F2 test
Nyck de Vries maintained his strong Formula 2 pre-season form by topping the opening day of the series' second test at Barcelona for ART Grand Prix.
De Vries, who switches to ART from Prema Racing for 2019, set the fastest time in both the morning and the afternoon sessions, his afternoon time proving the best with a 1m28.821s.
The lap was just under seven tenths slower than new Toro Rosso Formula 1 signing Alex Albon's pole time for DAMS in the series last year.
McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara, joining DAMS from Carlin, set the second best time, 0.117s slower than de Vries in the afternoon session.
De Vries' ART teammate Nikita Mazepin logged the third-best time, while Luca Ghiotto's second-placed time in the morning session was good enough for the fourth best overall time for the new Virtuosi Racing outfit.
Carlin's Louis Deletraz took the fifth-best time overall with his morning effort.
Mick Schumacher set the sixth-best time of the day in the afternoon session. Neither Schumacher nor Prema teammate Sean Gelael ran in the morning session.
Jack Aitken, second in last week's Jerez test, was the only other driver to breach the 1m28s in his second test with Campos since joining from ART, and he rounded out the top seven.
There were three driver changes from the Jerez test last week.
Roberto Merhi replaced Dorian Boccolacci at Campos, Ralph Boschung took his testing place back at Trident having been replaced by Antonio Fuoco last week, and Mahaveer Raghunathan joined MP Motorsport alongside Jordan King.
Morning times:
|Pos
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Time
|
Laps
|
1
|
Nyck de Vries
|
ART Grand Prix
|
1:28.821
|
18
|
2
|
Luca Ghiotto
|
UNI Virtuosi
|
1:28.869
|
16
|
3
|
Louis Deletraz
|
Carlin
|
1:28.875
|
31
|
4
|
Jack Aitken
|
Campos Racing
|
1:28.928
|
21
|
5
|
Nikita Mazepin
|
ART Grand Prix
|
1:29.107
|
17
|
6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
DAMS
|
1:29.343
|
30
|
7
|
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Carlin
|
1:29.413
|
32
|
8
|
Giuliano Alesi
|
Trident
|
1:29.492
|
23
|
9
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
DAMS
|
1:29.555
|
20
|
10
|
Guan Yu Zhou
|
UNI Virtuosi
|
1:29.589
|
13
|
11
|
Ralph Boschung
|
Trident
|
1:29.708
|
26
|
12
|
Anthoine Hubert
|
BWT Arden
|
1:29.709
|
18
|
13
|
Jordan King
|
MP Motorsport
|
1:29.743
|
23
|
14
|
Roberto Merhi
|
Campos Racing
|
1:29.752
|
35
|
15
|
Callum Ilott
|
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|
1:29.796
|
15
|
16
|
Juan Manuel Correa
|
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|
1:30.000
|
16
|
17
|
Tatiana Calderon
|
BWT Arden
|
1:30.773
|
22
|
18
|
Mahaveer Raghunathan
|
MP Motorsport
|
1:34.373
|
26
|
19
|
Mick Schumacher
|
PREMA Racing
|no time
|
30
|
20
|
Sean Gelael
|
PREMA Racing
|no time
|
32
Afternoon times:
|Pos
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Time
|
Laps
|
1
|
Nyck de Vries
|
ART Grand Prix
|
1:28.655
|
37
|
2
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
DAMS
|
1:28.772
|
31
|
3
|
Nikita Mazepin
|
ART Grand Prix
|
1:28.829
|
43
|
4
|
Mick Schumacher
|
PREMA Racing
|
1:28.886
|
29
|
5
|
Luca Ghiotto
|
UNI Virtuosi
|
1:28.993
|
33
|
6
|
Guanyu Zhou
|
UNI Virtuosi
|
1:29.070
|
27
|
7
|
Sean Gelael
|
PREMA Racing
|
1:29.180
|
28
|
8
|
Ralph Boschung
|
Trident
|
1:29.249
|
32
|
9
|
Juan Manuel Correa
|
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|
1:29.391
|
27
|
10
|
Jack Aitken
|
Campos Racing
|
1:29.459
|
63
|
11
|
Callum Ilott
|
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|
1:29.776
|
29
|
12
|
Anthoine Hubert
|
BWT Arden
|
1:29.848
|
37
|
13
|
Jordan King
|
MP Motorsport
|
1:29.952
|
19
|
14
|
Giuliano Alesi
|
Trident
|
1:30.169
|
34
|
15
|
Tatiana Calderon
|
BWT Arden
|
1:30.185
|
31
|
16
|
Mahaveer Raghunathan
|
MP Motorsport
|
1:31.639
|
27
|
17
|
Louis Deletraz
|
Carlin
|
1:34.850
|
43
|
18
|
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Carlin
|
1:35.235
|
34
|
19
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
DAMS
|
1:35.290
|
36
|
20
|
Roberto Merhi
|
Campos Racing
|
1:35.664
|
23
About this article
|Series
|FIA F2
|Drivers
|Nyck de Vries
|Teams
|ART Grand Prix
|Author
|Jack Benyon