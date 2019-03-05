Sign in
FIA F2 / Testing report

De Vries tops first day of Barcelona F2 test

De Vries tops first day of Barcelona F2 test
By:
1h ago

Nyck de Vries maintained his strong Formula 2 pre-season form by topping the opening day of the series' second test at Barcelona for ART Grand Prix.

De Vries, who switches to ART from Prema Racing for 2019, set the fastest time in both the morning and the afternoon sessions, his afternoon time proving the best with a 1m28.821s.

The lap was just under seven tenths slower than new Toro Rosso Formula 1 signing Alex Albon's pole time for DAMS in the series last year.

McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara, joining DAMS from Carlin, set the second best time, 0.117s slower than de Vries in the afternoon session.

De Vries' ART teammate Nikita Mazepin logged the third-best time, while Luca Ghiotto's second-placed time in the morning session was good enough for the fourth best overall time for the new Virtuosi Racing outfit.

Carlin's Louis Deletraz took the fifth-best time overall with his morning effort.

Mick Schumacher set the sixth-best time of the day in the afternoon session. Neither Schumacher nor Prema teammate Sean Gelael ran in the morning session.

Jack Aitken, second in last week's Jerez test, was the only other driver to breach the 1m28s in his second test with Campos since joining from ART, and he rounded out the top seven.

There were three driver changes from the Jerez test last week.

Roberto Merhi replaced Dorian Boccolacci at Campos, Ralph Boschung took his testing place back at Trident having been replaced by Antonio Fuoco last week, and Mahaveer Raghunathan joined MP Motorsport alongside Jordan King.

Morning times:

Pos
Driver
Team
Time
Laps
1
Nyck de Vries
ART Grand Prix
1:28.821
18
2
Luca Ghiotto
UNI Virtuosi
1:28.869
16
3
Louis Deletraz
Carlin
1:28.875
31
4
Jack Aitken
Campos Racing
1:28.928
21
5
Nikita Mazepin
ART Grand Prix
1:29.107
17
6
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
1:29.343
30
7
Nobuharu Matsushita
Carlin
1:29.413
32
8
Giuliano Alesi
Trident
1:29.492
23
9
Sergio Sette Camara
DAMS
1:29.555
20
10
Guan Yu Zhou
UNI Virtuosi
1:29.589
13
11
Ralph Boschung
Trident
1:29.708
26
12
Anthoine Hubert
BWT Arden
1:29.709
18
13
Jordan King
MP Motorsport
1:29.743
23
14
Roberto Merhi
Campos Racing
1:29.752
35
15
Callum Ilott
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
1:29.796
15
16
Juan Manuel Correa
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
1:30.000
16
17
Tatiana Calderon
BWT Arden
1:30.773
22
18
Mahaveer Raghunathan
MP Motorsport
1:34.373
26
19
Mick Schumacher
PREMA Racing
 no time
30
20
Sean Gelael
PREMA Racing
 no time
32

Afternoon times:

Pos
Driver
Team
Time
Laps
1
Nyck de Vries
ART Grand Prix
1:28.655
37
2
Sergio Sette Camara
DAMS
1:28.772
31
3
Nikita Mazepin
ART Grand Prix
1:28.829
43
4
Mick Schumacher
PREMA Racing
1:28.886
29
5
Luca Ghiotto
UNI Virtuosi
1:28.993
33
6
Guanyu Zhou
UNI Virtuosi
1:29.070
27
7
Sean Gelael
PREMA Racing
1:29.180
28
8
Ralph Boschung
Trident
1:29.249
32
9
Juan Manuel Correa
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
1:29.391
27
10
Jack Aitken
Campos Racing
1:29.459
63
11
Callum Ilott
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
1:29.776
29
12
Anthoine Hubert
BWT Arden
1:29.848
37
13
Jordan King
MP Motorsport
1:29.952
19
14
Giuliano Alesi
Trident
1:30.169
34
15
Tatiana Calderon
BWT Arden
1:30.185
31
16
Mahaveer Raghunathan
MP Motorsport
1:31.639
27
17
Louis Deletraz
Carlin
1:34.850
43
18
Nobuharu Matsushita
Carlin
1:35.235
34
19
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
1:35.290
36
20
Roberto Merhi
Campos Racing
1:35.664
23
About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Nyck de Vries
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon

