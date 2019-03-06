Sette Camara sets pace on second day of F2 test
McLaren Formula 1 test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara set the pace on the second day of Formula 2 testing at Barcelona for DAMS.
Brazilian driver Sette Camara set a 1m27.392s in the morning session, lapping almost a second quicker than last year’s pole time at the circuit.
He was 0.115s faster than Nyck de Vries, who had topped the previous day for ART Grand Prix, the two reversing positions from the day before.
De Vries had also set the best time in two of the three testing days at Jerez last week.
All the fastest times came in the morning session as few drivers got below a 1m30s in the afternoon session, Ralph Boschung setting the best time with a 1m28.789s for Trident.
Renault junior Guan Yu Zhou rounded out the top three for the new Virtuosi Racing team with his morning time.
Carlin’s Louis Deletraz completed the top five, the Swiss driver and all those above him going faster than de Vries’ Tuesday benchmark.
Zhou’s teammate Luca Ghiotto was the last man to get under 1m28s in sixth, ahead of Ferrari F1 junior Mick Schumacher for Prema.
Nicholas Latifi made sure both DAMS reached the top 10, the Williams reserve in seventh, ahead of Sauber Junior Team by Charouz driver Callum Ilott – who is affiliated to Ferrari.
Honda-backed Nobuharu Matsushita managed ninth ahead of Sean Gelael.
De Vries’s ART Grand Prix teammate Nikita Mazepin brought out the only red flag of the afternoon with a spin, while MP pairing Jordan King and Mahaveer Raghunathan, as well as Sauber Junior Team's Juan Manuel Correa, all caused morning stoppages.
Morning session
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|Sergio Sette Camara
|DAMS
|1'27.392
|34
|2
|Nyck de Vries
|ART Grand Prix
|1'27.507
|0.115
|41
|3
|Guan Yu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1'27.562
|0.170
|43
|4
|Louis Deletraz
|Carlin
|1'27.620
|0.228
|30
|5
|Luca Ghiotto
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1'27.922
|0.530
|34
|6
|Mick Schumacher
|Prema Racing
|1'28.024
|0.632
|32
|7
|Nicholas Latifi
|DAMS
|1'28.139
|0.747
|31
|8
|Callum Ilott
|Sauber/Charouz
|1'28.151
|0.759
|13
|9
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|Carlin
|1'28.163
|0.771
|29
|10
|Sean Gelael
|Prema Racing
|1'28.243
|0.851
|23
|11
|Jack Aitken
|Campos Racing
|1'28.270
|0.878
|20
|12
|Jordan King
|MP Motorsport
|1'28.299
|0.907
|23
|13
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Sauber/Charouz
|1'28.493
|1.101
|35
|14
|Nikita Mazepin
|ART Grand Prix
|1'28.529
|1.137
|41
|15
|Ralph Boschung
|Trident
|1'28.652
|1.260
|29
|16
|Roberto Merhi
|Campos Racing
|1'28.743
|1.351
|22
|17
|Anthoine Hubert
|BWT Arden
|1'28.913
|1.521
|30
|18
|Giuliano Alesi
|Trident
|1'28.988
|1.596
|49
|19
|Tatiana Calderón
|BWT Arden
|1'29.682
|2.290
|32
|20
|Mahaveer Raghunathan
|MP Motorsport
|1'29.828
|2.436
|25
Afternoon session
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|Ralph Boschung
|Trident
|1'28.789
|27
|2
|Roberto Merhi
|Campos Racing
|1'29.183
|0.394
|31
|3
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|Carlin
|1'29.476
|0.687
|37
|4
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Sauber/Charouz
|1'29.555
|0.766
|45
|5
|Louis Deletraz
|Carlin
|1'29.841
|1.052
|41
|6
|Callum Ilott
|Sauber/Charouz
|1'30.759
|1.970
|44
|7
|Mahaveer Raghunathan
|MP Motorsport
|1'31.232
|2.443
|39
|8
|Anthoine Hubert
|BWT Arden
|1'31.448
|2.659
|41
|9
|Jack Aitken
|Campos Racing
|1'32.068
|3.279
|55
|10
|Sean Gelael
|Prema Racing
|1'32.608
|3.819
|64
|11
|Jordan King
|MP Motorsport
|1'32.947
|4.158
|31
|12
|Nikita Mazepin
|ART Grand Prix
|1'33.158
|4.369
|54
|13
|Guan Yu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1'34.454
|5.665
|47
|14
|Nicholas Latifi
|DAMS
|1'34.575
|5.786
|55
|15
|Giuliano Alesi
|Trident
|1'34.644
|5.855
|35
|16
|Nyck de Vries
|ART Grand Prix
|1'34.656
|5.867
|53
|17
|Luca Ghiotto
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1'34.869
|6.080
|32
|18
|Sergio Sette Camara
|DAMS
|1'35.354
|6.565
|52
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Prema Racing
|1'35.624
|6.835
|13
|20
|Tatiana Calderon
|BWT Arden
|1'36.525
|7.736
|29
About this article
|Series
|FIA F2
|Event
|Barcelona March testing
|Drivers
|Nyck de Vries , Sergio Sette Camara , Guanyu Zhou
|Teams
|DAMS
|Author
|Jack Benyon