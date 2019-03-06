Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Barcelona March testing / Testing report

Sette Camara sets pace on second day of F2 test

shares
comments
Sette Camara sets pace on second day of F2 test
By:
49m ago

McLaren Formula 1 test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara set the pace on the second day of Formula 2 testing at Barcelona for DAMS.

Brazilian driver Sette Camara set a 1m27.392s in the morning session, lapping almost a second quicker than last year’s pole time at the circuit.

He was 0.115s faster than Nyck de Vries, who had topped the previous day for ART Grand Prix, the two reversing positions from the day before.

De Vries had also set the best time in two of the three testing days at Jerez last week.

All the fastest times came in the morning session as few drivers got below a 1m30s in the afternoon session, Ralph Boschung setting the best time with a 1m28.789s for Trident.

Renault junior Guan Yu Zhou rounded out the top three for the new Virtuosi Racing team with his morning time.

Carlin’s Louis Deletraz completed the top five, the Swiss driver and all those above him going faster than de Vries’ Tuesday benchmark.

Zhou’s teammate Luca Ghiotto was the last man to get under 1m28s in sixth, ahead of Ferrari F1 junior Mick Schumacher for Prema.

Nicholas Latifi made sure both DAMS reached the top 10, the Williams reserve in seventh, ahead of Sauber Junior Team by Charouz driver Callum Ilott – who is affiliated to Ferrari.

Honda-backed Nobuharu Matsushita managed ninth ahead of Sean Gelael.

De Vries’s ART Grand Prix teammate Nikita Mazepin brought out the only red flag of the afternoon with a spin, while MP pairing Jordan King and Mahaveer Raghunathan, as well as Sauber Junior Team's Juan Manuel Correa, all caused morning stoppages.

Morning session

Pos. Driver Team Time Gap Laps
1 Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 1'27.392   34
2 Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1'27.507 0.115 41
3 Guan Yu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1'27.562 0.170 43
4 Louis Deletraz Carlin 1'27.620 0.228 30
5 Luca Ghiotto UNI-Virtuosi 1'27.922 0.530 34
6 Mick Schumacher Prema Racing 1'28.024 0.632 32
7 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1'28.139 0.747 31
8 Callum Ilott Sauber/Charouz 1'28.151 0.759 13
9 Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 1'28.163 0.771 29
10 Sean Gelael Prema Racing 1'28.243 0.851 23
11 Jack Aitken Campos Racing 1'28.270 0.878 20
12 Jordan King MP Motorsport 1'28.299 0.907 23
13 Juan Manuel Correa Sauber/Charouz 1'28.493 1.101 35
14 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1'28.529 1.137 41
15 Ralph Boschung Trident 1'28.652 1.260 29
16 Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1'28.743 1.351 22
17 Anthoine Hubert BWT Arden 1'28.913 1.521 30
18 Giuliano Alesi Trident 1'28.988 1.596 49
19 Tatiana Calderón BWT Arden 1'29.682 2.290 32
20 Mahaveer Raghunathan MP Motorsport 1'29.828 2.436 25

Afternoon session

Pos. Driver Team Time Gap Laps
1 Ralph Boschung Trident 1'28.789   27
2 Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1'29.183 0.394 31
3 Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 1'29.476 0.687 37
4 Juan Manuel Correa Sauber/Charouz 1'29.555 0.766 45
5 Louis Deletraz Carlin 1'29.841 1.052 41
6 Callum Ilott Sauber/Charouz 1'30.759 1.970 44
7 Mahaveer Raghunathan MP Motorsport 1'31.232 2.443 39
8 Anthoine Hubert BWT Arden 1'31.448 2.659 41
9 Jack Aitken Campos Racing 1'32.068 3.279 55
10 Sean Gelael Prema Racing 1'32.608 3.819 64
11 Jordan King MP Motorsport 1'32.947 4.158 31
12 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1'33.158 4.369 54
13 Guan Yu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1'34.454 5.665 47
14 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1'34.575 5.786 55
15 Giuliano Alesi Trident 1'34.644 5.855 35
16 Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1'34.656 5.867 53
17 Luca Ghiotto UNI-Virtuosi 1'34.869 6.080 32
18 Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 1'35.354 6.565 52
19 Mick Schumacher Prema Racing 1'35.624 6.835 13
20 Tatiana Calderon BWT Arden 1'36.525 7.736 29
Next article
De Vries tops first day of Barcelona F2 test

Previous article

De Vries tops first day of Barcelona F2 test
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Barcelona March testing
Drivers Nyck de Vries , Sergio Sette Camara , Guanyu Zhou
Teams DAMS
Author Jack Benyon

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton critical of reduced free TV presence
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton critical of reduced free TV presence

5h ago

News in depth
Sette Camara sets pace on second day of F2 test
FIA F2

Sette Camara sets pace on second day of F2 test

De Vries tops first day of Barcelona F2 test
FIA F2

De Vries tops first day of Barcelona F2 test

Todt says Schumacher Jr must be
FIA F2

Todt says Schumacher Jr must be "left in peace"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.