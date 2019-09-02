Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa begins recovery after horror shunt at Spa

shares
comments
Correa begins recovery after horror shunt at Spa
By:
Sep 2, 2019, 4:19 AM

Juan-Manuel Correa, who suffered extensive leg injuries in the Formula 2 accident that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps last Saturday, is to remain in intensive care for at least 24 more hours before returning home to the U.S.

The accident, in which the Sauber Junior Team by Charouz driver struck the spun BWT Arden car of Hubert at Raidillon corner at high speed, left Correa with several leg fractures and a minor spinal injury, according to a team release yesterday.

A post on the 20-year-old Ecuadorian-American’s Instagram account on Sunday night, provided updates.

 


“After a lengthy surgery to repair fractures to both his legs, JM Correa has started his recovery process,” it read.

“He will be in intensive care for at least 24 hours.

“His Family is thankful to all the people who are sending caring messages.

“When his conditions will be more stable, JM will be transferred to USA to follow his recovery treatment for the next months.

“JM is overwhelmed of sadness and his prayers are for Antoine Hubert’s Family.”

Correa is lying 12thin the championship, with two runner-up finishes to his name.

The FIA revealed on Sunday that it has already started an investigation into the accident

FIA already investigating Hubert accident

FIA already investigating Hubert accident
About this article

Series FIA F2
Author David Malsher

