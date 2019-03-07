Sign in
FIA F2 / Barcelona March testing / Testing report

De Vries on top again as F2 testing ends

shares
comments
De Vries on top again as F2 testing ends
By:
23m ago

Nyck de Vries marked the end of Formula 2 testing by going fastest once again at Barcelona.

The ART Grand Prix driver’s 1m27.024s lap set midway through the morning session was 0.239 seconds faster than Virtuosi Racing’s Luca Ghiotto, with both beating Sergio Sette Camara’s Wednesday benchmark.

After topping the times de Vries span at Turn 2, bringing out the red flags during the morning’s running, and when his car was cleared there was nobody able to improve on his best lap.

Carlin’s Louis Deletraz and Ghiotto’s teammate Guan Yu Zhou were third and fourth fastest, a swap in positions from the previous day’s test, with Nobuharu Matsushita (Carlin) and Nikita Mazepin (ART) ensuring only three teams sat inside the top six.

In the afternoon teams turned their attention to simulating race runs, with times in excess of five seconds slower or more to those set in the morning.

A few drivers broke from this trend to set flying laps early in their afternoon runs, with Campos Racing’s Roberto Merhi, yet to be signed for the season, leading Arden’s Tatiana Calderon, who had been 19th-fastest in the first two days of testing at Barcelona.

In the final half-hour several drivers returned to the track to post quick times, and Sauber Junior Team driver Juan Manuel Correa was able to topple Merhi by 0.346s.

After Calderon in third, there was over a two-second gap to the next best.

The only change in the test line-up was at MP Motorsport, where GP3 graduate Richard Verschoor replaced IndyCar driver Jordan King and went fifth-fastest in the afternoon.

With the quicker times having been set in the morning, Verschoor was only 18th in the combined standings.

F2 testing times (Day 3, am):

Pos. 
Driver
Team
Time
1
Nyck de Vries
ART Grand Prix
1:27.024
2
Luca Ghiotto
UNI Virtuosi
1:27.263
3
Louis Delétraz
Carlin
1:27.421
4
Guanyu Zhou
UNI Virtuosi
1:27.454
5
Nobuharu Matsushita
Carlin
1:27.585
6
Nikita Mazepin
ART Grand Prix
1:27.731
7
Jack Aitken
Campos Racing
1:27.817
8
Sergio Sette Camara
DAMS
1:27.821
9
Sean Gelael
PREMA Racing
1:27.959
10
Ralph Boschung
Trident
1:27.960
11
Mick Schumacher
PREMA Racing
1:28.022
12
Callum Ilott
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
1:28.022
13
Roberto Merhi
Campos Racing
1:28.209
14
Juan Manuel Correa
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
1:28.424
15
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
1:28.463
16
Giuliano Alesi
Trident
1:28.782
17
Anthoine Hubert
BWT Arden
1:28.856
18
Richard Verchoor
MP Motorsport
1:28.892
19
Mahaveer Raghunathan
MP Motorsport
1:29.955
20
Tatiana Calderon
BWT Arden
1:30.503
