Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
16 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
First Practice in
00 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 1 in
00 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Euroformula Open / Breaking news

Ticktum returns to single-seater after Red Bull exit

shares
comments
Ticktum returns to single-seater after Red Bull exit
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 4:57 PM

Dropped Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum has driven a single-seater for the first time since losing his Super Formula seat in a shakedown test for Euroformula Open's new car.

Ticktum ran 55 laps in the Dallara 320, an evolution of the F317 that he won two Macau Grand Prix titles in and is currently used in EF Open, at Varano in Italy.

The halo-shod car, revealed in June, is built to Formula 1's 2018 safety standards and will be introduced to EF Open and Japanese Formula 3 next year.

It has been designed to continue the 'spirit' of F3, with a lower weight than the FIA Regional F3 concept used in championships like W Series (575kg to 650kg), but with the inclusion of the halo cockpit protection device to ensure series using it could claim International series status.

"I have driven all types of single-seaters and for me, like for many drivers, my preferred racing car is the Dallara F312/317," said Ticktum, who drove for Red Bull Racing this year in Formula 1's in-season Bahrain test.

Read Also:

Ticktum's F3 experience includes finishing second to Mick Schumacher in the FIA European F3 Championship last season, as well as racing Regional F3 cars in the 2019 Asian F3 Winter Series.

"After this first test with the new 320, I am glad to say that Dallara has achieved to make an even better car. It's safer but the feel has not changed, it has even improved, as there is greater and better downforce.

"The feel in medium and high-speed corners is terrific and braking is amazing. I really enjoyed driving it and Dallara made a great job."

Without the budget for Formula 2, Ticktum entered the first three races of SF this year with Team Mugen and scored one point before losing his Red Bull backing and being replaced by Patricio O'Ward.

Jos Claes, project manager at Dallara, also commented on the Varano test.

"We are extremely happy with this first shakedown, which confirmed the progress made in all areas with respect to the previous car," Claes said.

"The main thing to take away is that we can today confirm that the Dallara 320 will be at 575kg minimum weight.

"Thanks to the use of the most advanced technology and materials, the safety-related upgrades, including the halo, not only will not add weight to the car, but will allow us to stay slightly below the current 580kg minimum weight threshold."

Dan Ticktum, Dallara 320 test

Dan Ticktum, Dallara 320 test

Photo by: Euroformula Open

Next article
New EF Open car designed with ‘traditional’ F3 in mind

Previous article

New EF Open car designed with ‘traditional’ F3 in mind
Load comments

About this article

Series Euroformula Open
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Author Elliot Wood

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP3 Starts in
16 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2

2h
2
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

3
Formula 1

Albon had to "rewire brain" to drive Red Bull car

1h

Latest news

Ticktum returns to single-seater after Red Bull exit
EFO

Ticktum returns to single-seater after Red Bull exit

New EF Open car designed with ‘traditional’ F3 in mind
EFO

New EF Open car designed with ‘traditional’ F3 in mind

Pau GP winner Monger had bent steering after wall hit
EFO

Pau GP winner Monger had bent steering after wall hit

Billy Monger wins Pau GP with amazing last-to-first charge
EFO

Billy Monger wins Pau GP with amazing last-to-first charge

Monger to contest Euroformula Open in 2019
EFO

Monger to contest Euroformula Open in 2019

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.