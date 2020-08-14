Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Practice 4 in
22 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Race in
18 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Barcelona / Qualifying report

Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole

shares
comments
Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 3:43 PM

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott strengthened his position at the head of the Formula 2 drivers' standings with his third pole position of the 2020 season at Barcelona.

llott was second-fastest in the opening runs of the 45-minute session, falling just 0.025s shy of the early benchmark set by Prema's Robert Shwartzman.

The British driver was shuffled down to third by UNI-Virtuosi teammate Guanyu Zhou, who took advantage of an empty track after the opening runs to go second-fastest with a time just 0.014s shy of Shwartzman.

Ilott decided to begin his second run early, and managed to pull a huge gap on the rest of the field with a lap of 1m28.381s to go nearly half a second clear.

Shwartzman couldn't respond on his own second run and fell 0.183s short of a maiden pole, albeit securing his first F2 front-row start.

Zhou looked as if he would threaten his teammate's provisional pole as he again had the track almost to himself for his final flyer, going fastest of all in the first sector, but the Renault junior lost ground later in the lap and came up 0.220s shy of Ilott in third.

Joining Zhou on the second row for Saturday's opening race will be MP Motorsport driver Felipe Drugovich, while Mick Schumacher (Prema) and Yuki Tsunoda (Carlin) will make up row three.

Jack Aitken was seventh for Campos, ahead of practice pacesetter Dan Ticktum (DAMS), Nikita Mazepin (Hitech) and Louis Deletraz (Charouz).

ART Grand Prix's difficult weekend continued with Christian Lundgaard and Marcus Armstong qualifying down in 14th and 19th respectively.

It means Lundgaard, who goes into the Barcelona weekend second in the standings, now faces a deficit of 23 points to Ilott.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'28.381  
2 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'28.564 0.183
3 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'28.601 0.220
4 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'28.767 0.386
5 20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'28.889 0.508
6 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 1'28.903 0.522
7 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'28.979 0.598
8 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 1'28.986 0.605
9 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 1'29.033 0.652
10 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'29.199 0.818
11 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 1'29.297 0.916
12 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'29.308 0.927
13 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael France DAMS 1'29.316 0.935
14 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'29.333 0.952
15 22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 1'29.469 1.088
16 23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'29.493 1.112
17 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'29.524 1.143
18 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'29.641 1.260
19 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 1'29.686 1.305
20 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 1'29.690 1.309
21 17 France Giuliano Alesi Germany HWA AG 1'29.748 1.367
22 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 1'30.093 1.712
View full results
Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice

Previous article

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Barcelona
Drivers Callum Ilott
Teams UNI-Virtuosi
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
2h

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

Renault pushing for Racing Point to lose all F1 points
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault pushing for Racing Point to lose all F1 points

Norris: Hardest tyres felt like "garbage" during practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
15m

Norris: Hardest tyres felt like "garbage" during practice

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

Latest news

Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report
1h

Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

2h
2
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

2h
3
Formula 1

Renault pushing for Racing Point to lose all F1 points

4
Formula 1

Norris: Hardest tyres felt like "garbage" during practice

15m
5
IndyCar

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole
F2

Barcelona F2: Ilott stretches points lead with pole

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice
F2

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win
F2

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide
F2

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'
F2

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.