FIA F2 / Barcelona / Race report

Barcelona F2: De Vries takes first win of 2019

Barcelona F2: De Vries takes first win of 2019
By:
1h ago

ART Grand Prix driver Nyck de Vries scored his first victory of the 2019 Formula 2 season in the reverse-grid sprint race at Barcelona.

Anthoine Hubert vaulted into the lead from third on the grid, as both front-row starters Callum Ilott and Jordan King bogged down, with de Vries making his way from fourth to second.

A safety car was deployed shortly after the first lap was completed, as Carlin driver Nobuharu Matsushita had to park up at the exit of Turn 10 as his car caught fire.

Hubert was able to repel an assault from de Vries on the restart, but once DRS became available the reigning GP3 champion was powerless to hold off his rival, de Vries sweeping past into Turn 1 at the start of lap eight of 26.

From there, de Vries - who is no longer associated with the McLaren F1 team - built a three-second advantage, which he successfully managed to win for the first time since joining ART.

After dropping to third off the line, Sauber Junior Team driver Ilott was able to recover one place at Hubert's expense, passing at the same point de Vries took the lead on lap 11.

Six laps later, Luca Ghiotto passed a fading Hubert in similar fashion, and the UNI-Virtuosi man set about challenging Ilott for second in the closing stages.

The pair began the final lap half a second apart, and Ghiotto was able to pull off a bold outside move at Turn 1 to grab second off Ilott, who nonetheless scored his first F2 podium.

UNI-Virtuosi's second car, Guan Yu Zhou, passed Arden's Hubert for fourth on the final lap, the pair finishing ahead of Saturday race winner Nicholas Latifi (DAMS).

King (MP Motorsport) was seventh after a feisty battle in which he appeared to force Campos man Jack Aitken off the road at Turn 1.

Mick Schumacher was eighth on the road for Prema, but a five-second penalty for cutting Turn 2 while trying to pass Aitken on the final lap dropped him down to 12th, with Aitken taking the final points-paying position as a result.

Matsushita was the sole retirement of the race.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 26  
2 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 26 2.3
3 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 26 4.3
4 7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 26 11.1
5 19 France Anthoine Hubert United Kingdom Arden International 26 12.5
6 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 26 13.0
7 16 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 26 21.4
8 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 26 26.6
9 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 26 27.4
10 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Italy Trident 26 28.1
11 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 26 28.5
12 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 26 30.9
13 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 26 32.2
14 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 26 35.0
15 12 United States Juan Manuel Correa Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 26 37.8
16 20 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 26 40.3
17 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 26 40.5
18 14 France Dorian Boccolacci Spain Campos Racing 26 44.2
19 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 26 68.7
  2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin   26 laps
View full results
Barcelona F2: Latifi scores third win of 2019

Previous article

Barcelona F2: Latifi scores third win of 2019
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Barcelona
Drivers Nyck de Vries
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jamie Klein
