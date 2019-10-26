Ferrari Challenge Europe: Shiro on pole for Mugello decider

The point for pole position reduces Rossocorsa driver Schiro’s points deficit to championship leader Louis Prette to 13, with 20 points available for victory.

After red flags plagued yesterday’s qualifying session and resulted in a mad dash at the finish, Rossocorsa driver Schiro was one of several drivers who elected to put in an early banker lap at the start of the session, but his benchmark time was soon beaten by Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage) who had started from the back of the grid for race one following a crash in qualifying.

Prette (Formula Racing) waited until the half-way point in the session before appearing and setting the first time under 1m52s, but a swathe of improvements bumped him down to fifth by the end.

Schiro vaulted back to the top with a 1m51.740s, which appeared to be under threat from race one winner Adam Carroll (Ferrari Budapest) until the Northern Irishman caught traffic in the final sector and ended up just 0.054s adrift.

Behind Carroll, Chris Froggatt will start third in his HR Owen entry, with Octane 126 driver Bjorn Grossmann alongside.

Prette will share the third row with Neubauer, with Sam Smeeth (Baron Motorsport) and W Series racer Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) behind them in seventh and eighth.

Newly-crowned Trofeo Pirelli-Am champion Emanuele Tabacchi will start from class pole in ninth, alongside leading Coppa Shell-Am driver Henrik Jansen (Formula Racing).

Jansen’s stablemate Tani Hanna, who wrapped up the Coppa Shell title yesterday, pipped Ernst Kirchmayr for the class pole and starts 12th overall.