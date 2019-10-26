Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Qualifying 2 in
14 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Breaking news

Heimgartner slams Courtney after Gold Coast clash

shares
comments
Heimgartner slams Courtney after Gold Coast clash
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 8:20 AM

A frustrated Andre Heimgartner reckons he was "tipped into the fence" by James Courtney in the closing stages of today's Supercars race on the Gold Coast.

Courtney was on a late charge in the closing stages of race, having gambled on a late stop behind the Safety Car for fresh rubber. 

That charge came to a spectacular halt five laps from the end when he clashed with Heimgartner on the way out of Turn 4, awkward contact firing the Kiwi's Nissan hard into the wall.

The Kiwi was left fuming with Courtney, adamant that the Walkinshaw driver had simply driven him into the fence. 

“It’s pretty disappointing when you get tipped into the fence. That sort of driving standard is pretty bad,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it when it happened. He hit me once and I thought he may back out of it and let me try and recover, but he just kept his foot in it and drove me straight into the fence after just smashing into the back of me coming out of that last corner.

“From what the guys are telling me it was pretty standard how he was driving in that last stint, just punting people out of the way.

“[The] disappointing thing is he probably would have got past eventually because he had better tyres, but he wasn’t patient enough to wait and just decided to fence me.”

Despite copping a drive-through penalty for the contact, Courtney reckons the crash was Heimgartner's fault.

He says he was squeezed by the Nissan, and, having established an overlap, had no obligation to get out of the throttle.

"The car had a lot more grip because I had fresh tyres," he said. 

"I tried passing in the chicane, he was just blocking a little. Then I came out and got on the inside and had a run on him and he blocked me that side. 

"Then I went the other side and he was still wheel-spinning, so I got sort of an overlap – and then he tried to squeeze me into the wall. 

"If there's an overlap you don't have to back off, so he kept coming over and he started to spin, and then he was in the wall and I couldn't then get out of it, so I just kept into it. 

"The rule is if there's an overlap you've got to give the guy room, and obviously there was no room. 

"He would't have gone right if there was no overlap. The reason he want right was because there was an overlap. 

"Anyway... it's frustrating because we could have got a few more spots. But it is what it is."

Next article
Gold Coast 600: Whincup, Lowndes lead Triple Eight 1-2

Previous article

Gold Coast 600: Whincup, Lowndes lead Triple Eight 1-2
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Drivers James Courtney , Andre Heimgartner
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United , Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Winning car to join driver on Mexico podium

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

3
Formula 1

Renault to consider F1 future as part of "deep review"

4
WRC

Tanak to leave Toyota for Hyundai in shock 2020 move

5
MotoGP

Oliveira explains massive FP4 crash at Phillip Island

3h

Latest videos

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Latest news

Heimgartner slams Courtney after Gold Coast clash
VASC

Heimgartner slams Courtney after Gold Coast clash

Gold Coast 600: Whincup, Lowndes lead Triple Eight 1-2
VASC

Gold Coast 600: Whincup, Lowndes lead Triple Eight 1-2

Stadium Trucks to race at eight Supercars rounds in 2020
VASC

Stadium Trucks to race at eight Supercars rounds in 2020

Crash rules Mostert out of entire Gold Coast weekend
VASC

Crash rules Mostert out of entire Gold Coast weekend

Gold Coast 600: McLaughlin on pole, Mostert hits the wall
VASC

Gold Coast 600: McLaughlin on pole, Mostert hits the wall

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.