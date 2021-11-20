Nurmi does the double with second Trofeo Pirelli win at Mugello

Second place and second overall went to Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) who was unable to do much about the young Finn’s two-second lead, despite shaving a few tenths away during the middle part of the race.

The final podium slot went to Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki-Iron Lynx), already crowned champion yesterday, who made a sterling effort to attack Schirò in the early laps but then dialed it back and settled for third.

The race was rather unusual for this weekend as the 31-car field was able to get through the 30 minutes without any interruptions and the top six positions remained virtually unchanged from start to finish.

Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi-Courage) looked safe in fourth until two-thirds of the way through but then slowed and had to pull into the pits, leaving Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) to take that place ahead of Luca Ludwig (Octane 126). Doriane Pin was sixth in the second Iron Lynx 488.

In the AM class, the battle offered considerably more action as Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing), Ange Barde (SF Cote d’Azur & Cannes) and Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid-MST Team) all took turns to lead their grouping. Barde’s move on Brunsborg for seventh overall on lap 12 however handed the title to the Spaniard, who was struggling to keep pace with his rivals, while Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) was the first North American driver to make it to the finish in ninth place.

In the North American AM grouping, there was a lot of paint-swapping and door-handling between Christian Potolicchio and Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) but the AM1 win went to the Ferrari of Central Florida man at the end, with Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) taking the AM2 class victory.

Both the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell class contenders will be back on track for the World Finals tomorrow.