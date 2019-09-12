Macau reveals more track changes ahead of 2019 GP

In a press conference held on Thursday, organisers confirmed that Reservoir, Mandarin Oriental Bend, Guia Hill areas and 'R' Bend will all be worked on to help the track reach the standards of an upgraded homologation.

Work on the infamous Lisboa Bend had already been confirmed.

The track changes are necessary as the power to weight ratio of the new F3 car necessitates a grade-two homologation.

In order to achieve this, the circuit will be "increasing the buffer zone at Lisboa Bend, and additional impact protection foam and new safety crash barriers at various points around the circuit", according to a statement issued after the press conference.

It also confirmed "electronic flags will be implemented this year to supplement manual flag signals".

This year the teams from the FIA Formula 3 Championship will take part in the grand prix, after the European Formula 3 championship merged with the GP3 Series to create a new championship for this season.

While the Macau Grand Prix does not form part of the FIA Formula 3 Championship, it acts as a non-championship event.

The organisers of the F3 championship confirmed, "The 10 F3 teams will be racing [at Macau] with three cars each as normal, and the event is limited to 30 cars. So no additional cars or teams".