Verschoor disqualified from F2 Spa sprint for technical breach
Richard Verschoor has been disqualified from the Formula 2 sprint at Spa after he was found to have used a throttle map which breached the technical regulations.
The Van Amersfoort Racing driver was found to have used a throttle map not in compliance with Article 3.6.5 of the Technical Regulations for both the formation lap and race start.
As a result, the Dutchman loses second place, promoting ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire to second and MP Motorsport driver Dennis Hauger onto the podium in third.
This helps Pourchaire’s title bid, with an extra two points moving him closer to Frederik Vesti (Prema) in the championship fight.
It also moves Campos Racing driver Ralph Boschung up to eighth and the final point-paying position.
Hitech driver Enzo Fittipaldi, who won the race, is now awarded with the additional fastest lap point.
Verschoor had led much of Saturday’s race, having started second before inheriting the lead after MP Motorsport driver Jehan Daruvala’s headrest fell off on lap two.
Despite the Dutchman building a two-second lead, Fittipaldi fought back, taking the lead into Les Combes on lap 16 with the help of DRS to clinch victory.
Richard Verschoor
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
In a statement, the FIA stewards said: “A defined throttle pedal progressivity map programmed in position 1 of the steering wheel throttle map rotary knob must be used during all formation lap starts and race starts until the car speed reaches 50 km/h.
“Car 22 used a different throttle map at the race start.
“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 22 was therefore in breach of the Technical Regulations and is therefore disqualified from the results of Race 1.”
Saturday would have been Verschoor’s first podium since the Red Bull Ring feature race earlier this month.
He took a stunning victory in Austria, starting on the alternate strategy before a well-timed safety car played into his hands.
It marked Van Amersfoort Racing’s first F2 win, which Verschoor dedicated to Dilano van ‘t Hoff, the 18-year-old Formula Regional driver who died at Spa last month and whom Verschoor counted as a good friend.
The Dutchman was previously disqualified from a feature race win last year in Austria for not having enough fuel left in his Trident.
