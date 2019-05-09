Yelloly to drive for Racing Point in Barcelona test

Yelloly, 28, last drove a grand prix car in the same test back in 2015 with Force India, which morphed into Racing Point last year amid a change of ownership.

The Briton will drive the Canadian-owned squad's RP19 on both days of the the Barcelona test on Tuesday and Wednesday, while team regulars Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll will get a day of running each focussing on Pirelli development work.

Since his previous F1 outing, Yelloly has transitioned away from single-seaters and towards sportscar racing, finishing runner-up in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany in 2017 and then finishing in the same position in the F1-supporting Porsche Supercup series last year.

He combined that with two Blancpain GT Series appearances for the Rowe Racing BMW squad, a precursor to being named a factory driver by the German manufacturer for 2019.

Yelloly's duties so far have included racing in the China GT championship in a Team AAI-run M6 GT3 - he leads the championship after four rounds - and making an appearance in the Nurburgring-based VLN championship with Team Schnitzer late last month.

He and BMW DTM driver Sheldon van der Linde took their M6 GT3 to a fifth-place finish.

Elsewhere, Ferrari has confirmed a day of running in its SF90 for simulator driver Antonio Fuoco in the post-Spanish GP test, which will mark the Italian's first F1 running in three years.

The ex-Formula 2 racer will be in action on Wednesday, effectively taking over from Sebastian Vettel, who is on Pirelli test duty on Tuesday. Charles Leclerc will drive on both days of the test, but focussing on Pirelli work on Wednesday.

Ferrari junior driver Callum Ilott meanwhile will get his first taste of F1 machinery when he drives for Alfa Romeo in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Haas has announced that test driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be running on Tuesday, before Kevin Magnussen takes over on Wednesday.