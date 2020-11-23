Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
27 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future

shares
comments
Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future
By:

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says he always felt “pretty relaxed” about George Russell’s future despite a brief period of uncertainty at Williams last month.

Russell has been part of Mercedes’ junior programme since 2017, and has impressed since making his F1 debut with Williams last year, with Lewis Hamilton saying he has “the potential to be a future champion”.

Williams announced in July that Russell would be remaining at Grove for 2021, seeing out the third and final year of his contract, only for the sale of the team in August to cast fresh doubt on his future.

Sergio Perez was linked with a switch to Williams last month amid the Mexican driver’s scramble to find a seat for 2021, leaving Russell’s future looking unclear for a couple of weeks.

But Williams cleared up any speculation and apologised for any confusion ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola by announcing Russell would be remaining for 2021 alongside Nicholas Latifi.

Losing Russell from the grid would have come as a blow to Mercedes, which has worked hard to develop the British youngster throughout his career, setting him up as a possible successor to one of its current drivers.

But Mercedes chief Wolff said he would have taken whatever decision Williams made in his stride, leaving him fairly relaxed about Russell’s future despite the uncertainty.

“I’m always pretty relaxed about these decisions, because things come as they need to come,” Wolff said when asked by Motorsport.com how much of a blow it would have been to lose Russell from the grid for 2021.

“If George wouldn’t have been in Williams, that would have been a little bit annoying.

"But I guess he would have been a very strong reserve with us, and we would have found an additional programme for him.

“At the end, I’m happy that they decided in favour of him. I think he deserves it, his performances are outstanding. I think they made a good choice.”

 

Read Also:

 

 

Russell had stressed throughout the speculation about Perez that he had “no concerns” about his future, saying the stories had been “fed by the Perez camp” to try and help move the driver market along.

Asked by Motorsport.com how advanced talks were with Williams, Perez replied: “I’ve always kept my talks private, I think it’s the way it always should be.

“More than that, there’s not a lot of point. Nothing happened, so I think there’s not a lot of point of discussing.

“There were some talks, but nothing more than that.”

Perez is currently without a seat for 2021 after Racing Point opted to release him from his contract so it could sign Sebastian Vettel ahead of its Aston Martin rebrand.

After seeing the door at Williams close, Perez’s only realistic option of landing a seat for 2021 now lies at Red Bull, which is weighing up Alexander Albon’s future.

Related video

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness

Previous article

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future

Dovizioso “happier than some in Ducati” with MotoGP achievements
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso “happier than some in Ducati” with MotoGP achievements

Miller "closed a few mouths" during Pramac stint
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller "closed a few mouths" during Pramac stint

NASCAR Euro Series' 2021 schedule features iconic road courses
NASCAR Euro NASCAR Euro / Breaking news

NASCAR Euro Series' 2021 schedule features iconic road courses

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal

Latest news

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness

4h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

6h
3
MotoGP

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

3h
4
Formula 1

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future

1h
5
MotoGP

Dovizioso “happier than some in Ducati” with MotoGP achievements

19h

Latest news

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future
Formula 1

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes no longer has rotation weakness

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"
Formula 1

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"

Why Mercedes won’t leap into choosing a Wolff successor
Formula 1

Why Mercedes won’t leap into choosing a Wolff successor

Latest videos

Aero Secrets Revealed By Dirty F1 Cars In The Turkish GP 06:49
Formula 1
Nov 20, 2020

Aero Secrets Revealed By Dirty F1 Cars In The Turkish GP

How Lance Stroll Lost The Turkish GP 06:38
Formula 1
Nov 20, 2020

How Lance Stroll Lost The Turkish GP

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief 10:52
Formula 1
Nov 19, 2020

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief

Fan Q&A with Lewis 05:49
Formula 1
Nov 19, 2020

Fan Q&A with Lewis

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever? 10:54
Formula 1
Nov 18, 2020

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.