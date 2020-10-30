Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

shares
comments
Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future
By:

George Russell will remain with Williams for the 2021 Formula 1 season following speculation about his position and "confusion" about his future with the team.

Williams announced back in July that Russell and Nicholas Latifi would be retained as its driver line-up for 2021, albeit prior to a change in the team's ownership.

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez emerged as a candidate for Russell's seat in recent weeks, potentially bringing financial backing that could boost new owner Dorilton Capital's future plans for the team.

Although Russell said he had "no concerns" about his future, acting Williams F1 chief Simon Roberts refused to confirm the existing drivers would remain for next year.

But Roberts moved to confirm that Russell and Latifi would be remaining with Williams for 2021 ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"I probably caused a bit of confusion last week, I'm sorry about that," Roberts said.

"We didn't really want to comment on the driver position. But as George said, Claire [Williams] made the announcement earlier this year, nothing has changed.

"This is our driver line-up for this year and next year. We're very happy with them, and we look forward to working with them in a continued way."

Russell said last weekend that he expected to get clarity from Williams' new owners about his future this week, and that he believed most of the rumours about his future had been "fed by the Perez camp".

"It's never nice to hear any speculation that your job is potentially up for grabs," Russell said on Thursday.

"But nevertheless, I was confident in what I could perform on-track and ultimately I had to do the talking on track. As Simon said, I was confident nothing would change moving into 2021, even with all the speculation going around.

"Like I said, I think a lot of the speculation was fed via other teams surrounding drivers to create these issues over the last couple of weeks."

It marks another avenue closed for Perez to remain on the grid for next year, leaving Red Bull as his only realistic option of securing a seat in 2021.

Red Bull has stated it will look outside of its existing driver pool if it opts to drop Alexander Albon for next year, making Perez or Nico Hulkenberg potential candidates.

Although Haas is yet to announce its line-up for next year, it is expected to take on two rookies, with F2 racers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher in line to get the seats.

Related video

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

Previous article

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

Porsche will not modify 911 GT3 for DTM's new rules
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Porsche will not modify 911 GT3 for DTM's new rules

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"

Latest news

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times

2h
2
Formula 1

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

29m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

37m
4
Formula 1

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

1h
5
Formula 1

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain

Latest news

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future
Formula 1

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon
Formula 1

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"
Formula 1

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times
Formula 1

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 19:08
Formula 1

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie 07:27
Formula 1

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.