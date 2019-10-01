Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

shares
comments
Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"
By:
Oct 1, 2019, 4:24 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says that Ferrari’s recent gains in power unit performance are “an outlier” given that the engines of rival suppliers normally converge under stable regulations.

The run of four consecutive pole positions for Charles Leclerc since the summer break has indicated how much progress the Italian team has made in what is the sixth season with the current rules.

In qualifying in Russia, the Monegasque driver gained over 0.7s on second starter Lewis Hamilton just on the straights.

“It’s certainly an outlier,” said Wolff. “Because normally with maturing regulations to find these big steps is certainly unusual. As it stands it has become an engine formula.

“We all need to understand how we can increase our engine performance and at the same time find the right power/drag ratio, and understand the tyres. It’s a combination of things.

“I think we had situations where Ferrari was very strong [in the past], but at the moment they just crush everybody with their straightline speed, so it’s very difficult to compensate that round the track. This is a situation that we need to overcome."

Read Also:

Wolff says that team has to consider all aspects of its power unit package as it tries to close the gap to Ferrari.

“I think we have to look at all areas of the engine," he said. "Is there some innovation that we should have spotted?

"Certainly in terms of the combustion engine the thermal efficiency gains that you can achieve from year to year we’re speaking about not several percent, we are speaking about something that’s below a percent.

“That’s something which you can physically extract from year on year development, and with mature regulations like we have now, probably even less, so you need to be clever, innovative on all the other bits in the engine, whilst adhering 100% to the regulations.

“I think on pure performance, there is not a lot to come. I think you’ve just got to acknowledge that there is a certain gap that is almost uncatchable, but we’ve got to do an even better job of putting a good chassis on the track, and understanding the tyres, and running the right race strategy.

“I think this is where our opportunities lie. Clearly with their kind of power unit performance we shouldn’t be expecting to dominate the coming weekends.”

Next article
Tech verdict: How Ferrari really turned the tables on rivals

Previous article

Tech verdict: How Ferrari really turned the tables on rivals
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
09:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
13:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
10:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
13:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
12:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Jos Verstappen urging changes to avoid another "lost year"

2
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

53m
3
Formula 1

Masi explains refusal to allow Kvyat's helmet design

4
Formula 1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari really turned the tables on rivals

1h
5
MotoGP

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected

1h

Latest videos

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Latest news

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"
F1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

Tech verdict: How Ferrari really turned the tables on rivals
F1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari really turned the tables on rivals

Hulkenberg: Renault “deserved better” than “bitter” Sochi
F1

Hulkenberg: Renault “deserved better” than “bitter” Sochi

Jos Verstappen urging changes to avoid another "lost year"
F1

Jos Verstappen urging changes to avoid another "lost year"

Brawn: Vettel/Leclerc rivalry "potentially explosive"
F1

Brawn: Vettel/Leclerc rivalry "potentially explosive"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.