Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

shares
comments
Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
By:

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have paid tribute to the Williams family after its exit from Formula 1 was announced, calling it “a sad day”.

Following the takeover of the Williams company by Dorilton Capital last week, it was announced on Thursday that the Williams family would be stepping away from the team after this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Team founder Sir Frank Williams and deputy team principal Claire Williams will both be ending their long-running association with the team and F1 as part of a strategic review completed by Dorilton.

Williams F1 drivers Russell and Latifi were informed of the news on Thursday morning, and both expressed their sadness upon learning of the family’s exit.

“Obviously it’s a sad day for us,” Russell said.

“For me personally, Frank and Claire gave me my first opportunity in Formula 1. It’s something I am very thankful and grateful for, and having the opportunity to drive for such an amazing and prestigious team for the two years I’ve been here so far.

“It’s sad to see the Williams family step aside, but the history of Williams will still remain. We’ll still remain under Williams Racing, and still continue to fight and represent the family name.”

Latifi said that he was surprised when he found out that the Williams family would be leaving so suddenly.

“I was definitely a bit shocked at the news this morning,” Latifi said.

“I think when the news broke that the team was sold, it was definitely something in the back of my mind that I could have anticipated.

“For me, I haven’t done my first full season in Formula 1, but I’ve been with the team and part of the family since last year. For sure, it’s very special that like George said, Claire and Frank gave me my first opportunity to cut my teeth in Formula 1.

“It’s always going to be special that where I started out was here with Williams. They’ve given many drivers their first opportunity.

“The culture that has been cultivated here is going to remain the same. That is something that will not go just because Claire and the family are stepping aside.”

Read Also:

Williams is yet to announce any plans on who will take over the day-to-day running of the team after the Monza weekend, but Russell was confident it would be placed in safe hands.

“For Claire and the Williams family, the team means a huge amount to them, more than it does to anyone else,” Russell said.

“They would have not sold it to a company if they did not have faith that they have the team’s best interests at heart.

“I am definitely at ease with the situation, knowing that if Claire and the Williams family are happy with it, then they’re only doing it for the best interests of the team.”

Russell said that any replacement for Williams would not necessarily need prior F1 experience, citing Toto Wolff’s success with Mercedes as team principal.

"If you look at Toto as an example, he had a bit of motorsport experience, but he didn’t have a huge amount of Formula 1 experience,” Russell said.

“He came in and he’s not done too bad I don’t think. I don’t think it’s hugely important to be honest.”

Related video

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Previous article

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Next article

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nicholas Latifi , George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

Latest news

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

2h
2
Formula 1

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

32m
3
Formula 1

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

4
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes

3h
5
Formula 1

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

1h

Latest news

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future
Formula 1

What Williams' sad day says about the team's future

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Monza

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine modes ban will help close gap to Mercedes

Latest videos

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief 08:09
Formula 1

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix 05:28
Formula 1

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.