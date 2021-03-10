Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
276 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 / News

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

By:

Williams is confident 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button can be a good “sparring partner” to help move the team forward in his new advisory role this year.

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

Williams announced in January that Button - who made his F1 debut with the team back in 2000 - would be taking up a senior advisor role ahead of the coming season.

It marked an official return for Button to F1 almost four years since his final start at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix, with his attention since laying in sportscar racing.

Although Button has not yet been able to travel to meet the Williams team in the UK, team principal Simon Roberts explained how he will be contributing significantly at races once the season begins.

“Because of the COVID situation, Jenson hasn’t been able to get over here yet, but obviously we’ve been talking to him,” Roberts explained.

“He’s kind of supported us in many ways, just from an overall F1 business point of view and supporting the board and the senior management team.

“But once we get racing and he gets a little bit of time off, he’ll come and help. One of his ex-race engineers is with us, so there is a really good relationship.

“We’re really looking forward to getting him in the garage, getting him in some of the detail and just doing what he does best: talking to us, being a sounding board for ideas and sharing his experience.

“I’m sure the drivers will get to hear some good stuff from him and a few war stories along the way as well.”

Read Also:

Button is set to be on the ground with Williams at a number of races this year, supporting race drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, as well as the team’s junior academy members.

The appointment of Button was the latest step taken by Williams’ new owner, Dorilton Capital, since its takeover last August to bolster its management team.

As well as appointing Roberts as team principal on a permanent basis, Williams also drafted in ex-Volkswagen motorsport boss Jost Capito as its new CEO.

Capito echoed Roberts’ thoughts, believing Button will offer a big boost to the Williams squad this year.

“Simon and I worked with Jenson in the past, we developed a very good relationship with him and he became a friend of ours, really,” Capito said.

“It’s great to have him onboard. We were all supportive to the board to get Jenson in. I had a couple of phone calls and video calls with him already, and it’s great to have somebody of his calibre to share what we find.

“He’s very professional. He has been world champion, he has done different race series and he is an expert throughout racing.

“It is great to have a sparring partner like him, not only for me, for all of us.”

shares
comments
F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Previous article

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals SF21 car with green Mission Winnow branding

3h
3
Formula 1

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title "old school"

7h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari took ‘systematic’ approach to new F1 power unit design

2h
5
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

1h
Latest news
Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team
Formula 1

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

15m
F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

1h
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide
Formula 1

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

1h
Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?
Formula 1

Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?

2h
Ferrari took ‘systematic’ approach to new F1 power unit design
Formula 1

Ferrari took ‘systematic’ approach to new F1 power unit design

2h
Latest videos
Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21 04:47
Formula 1
1h

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari 03:46
Formula 1
1h

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Full Launch Video 10:27
Formula 1
1h

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Full Launch Video

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 - Stickering 09:46
Formula 1
2h

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 - Stickering

Enrico Cardile Explains SF21 Chassis Changes 03:38
Formula 1
2h

Enrico Cardile Explains SF21 Chassis Changes

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

More from
Williams
Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Williams launch Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
1h
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
7h
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car

Ferrari reveals SF21 car with green Mission Winnow branding
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals SF21 car with green Mission Winnow branding

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title "old school"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title "old school"

Ferrari took ‘systematic’ approach to new F1 power unit design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari took ‘systematic’ approach to new F1 power unit design

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: “Sad for MotoGP” to not have a British rider

Latest news

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.