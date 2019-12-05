Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit

shares
comments
Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit
By:
Dec 5, 2019, 11:17 AM

Vietnam Grand Prix organisers have added an extra corner to their new Formula 1 circuit design in a bid to further improve safety, as work pushes on at the venue ahead of its first race next year.

The tweak – in the final section of the Hanoi city track – will lift the total number of corners to 23 and increases the track length from the original 5.565km length to 5.607km. 

Read Also:

Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, said the change had been made at the request of the FIA and F1.

"We have changed a little bit on Turns 22 and 23," she told Motorsport.com. "It's a street circuit and you have to adjust it to the actual geographical conditions of the area, and make sure that it meets with every single requirement of the FIA and F1.

"We have worked very closely with FIA and F1 to make sure that everything we do ensures perfect safety for the drivers, as well as still create all the exciting turns that allows the drivers to showcase their skills.

"The new [layout] shape will be out very soon, and everyone will see that the change is little, but it adds another turn to the circuit and it is not too much different. But it's safe, and that's the most important thing."

Building is well underway at the new Hanoi venue, as these exclusive photographs show, with the current focus on getting the track surface complete.

Chi confirmed that everything was on schedule.

"We are we completely on track and the progress that we made is very nice," she said. "The circuit will be done by the end of this year.

"Part of it is on existing streets and the other part has been built from scratch – and all the newly built part is already done.

"On both parts we are now doing the asphalt. There are many layers to it and we are expecting to get it completely done by the end of this year. Once we get that done, we will start with the overlay.

"That gives us about three months for the overlay to be done from January to the end of March. It sounds like that's a lot of time for any track to do the overlay, but we want to have that buffer and we cannot allow any delay. It has to get done. So three months to us is the right amount of time."

Vietnam is due to hold its first F1 race on April 5 next year.

Hanoi F1 circuit work in progress

Hanoi F1 circuit work in progress

Photo by: Sports Marketing Group

Next article
The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP

Previous article

The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

2
Formula 1

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit

44m
3
NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas Racing shuffles Cup Series crew chief lineup

4
WEC

WEC's new top class named 'Le Mans Hypercar'

2h
5
Formula 1

Russell tops F1 test for Mercedes, Leclerc crashes

Latest videos

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Latest news

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit
F1

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit

The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP
F1

The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP

FIA approves extra MGU-K for 2020 season
F1

FIA approves extra MGU-K for 2020 season

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020
F1

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing
F1

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.