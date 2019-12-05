Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 changes "draconian" weighbridge rule for 2020

shares
comments
F1 changes "draconian" weighbridge rule for 2020
By:
Dec 5, 2019, 12:34 PM

Formula 1 has changed its controversial weighbridge rules for 2020 on the back of complaints about penalties that were handed out this year.

Both Red Bull's Pierre Gasly (Baku) and Racing Point's Sergio Perez (USA) faced pitlane starts this year after they accidentally missed weighbridge checks during Friday free practice sessions.

The heavy penalties prompted complaints from their teams that the sanction was out of kilter with the offence.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky after Gasly's Baku incident: "If he had been running 50 kilos underweight, his penalty would have been less than what he actually got for missing that light.

"This regulation is a hangover from when we used to have qualifying on a Friday and, if qualifying got cancelled, then they would refer back to the times of the previous practice. It is about as draconian as you can possibly get."

Read Also:

However, the way the regulations were worded meant that any driver who missed the weighbridge on a Friday and whose car was worked on was automatically given a pitlane start.

Following discussions between teams and the FIA, it was agreed that the rules needed modifying.

Now, with approval by the World Motor Sport Council, more freedom will be given to the stewards from 2020 to decide on the sanction.

The rules now state that if a driver misses the weighbridge and his car is worked on then the matter will simply "be referred to the stewards," who will then be able to decide what punishment is given.

Next article
Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit

Previous article

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

2
NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas Racing shuffles Cup Series crew chief lineup

3
Formula 1

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 changes "draconian" weighbridge rule for 2020

59m
5
WEC

WEC's new top class named 'Le Mans Hypercar'

3h

Latest videos

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Latest news

F1 changes "draconian" weighbridge rule for 2020
F1

F1 changes "draconian" weighbridge rule for 2020

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit
F1

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit

The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP
F1

The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP

FIA approves extra MGU-K for 2020 season
F1

FIA approves extra MGU-K for 2020 season

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020
F1

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.