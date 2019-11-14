Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Verstappen claims were "not professional or mature"

shares
comments
Vettel: Verstappen claims were "not professional or mature"
By:
Nov 14, 2019, 7:07 PM

Sebastian Vettel says his Ferrari Formula 1 team can respond on-track at this Brazilian Grand Prix to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's "not professional or mature" comments.

After the US GP, Verstappen referenced the Italian team’s drop-off in form that coincided with an FIA technical directive on fuel flow, noting that it was “what happens when you stop cheating".

“Well I think it is a sign of our times that a lot of people have something to say,” said Vettel when quizzed at Interlagos on Verstappen’s comments. “I think the big difference to the past is a lot of people are being heard, whereas maybe before they were being ignored.

“Everybody is free to say what they want, and if that’s what he thinks, and that’s what he may think, but obviously we have a different opinion.”

Pressed on what he thought about Verstappen effectively accusing Ferrari of cheating, Vettel was more expansive.

“As I said, everybody is free to say what they want. I don’t think anybody in the team took it personal. I think it is not professional or mature, but I can also see that you [the media] are probably interested in me answering back, and I don’t have much interest in that, other to say than for us, the best way to answer is to go back to normal.

“We are not proud of how we performed in Austin on Sunday, after Saturday nobody had the need to complain. Sunday we probably struggled with more than one thing, conditions, tyres, set-up, which are things we need to work [on].

“But again, live and let live, so if that’s what he thinks, that’s what he thinks. If next week he thinks something different, in the end, we don’t care so much.”

Read Also:

Vettel insisted that Ferrari’s straightline performance in Austin wasn’t due to a drop-off in power subsequent to the technical directive.

“No, we didn’t lose any power in the engine. I think we opted to run a bit more downforce than other people. In quali, the comparison was quite clear that we gained a little bit on the straights, not as much as usual, but we didn’t lose as much as usual in the corners, obviously they go hand-in-hand.

“Obviously I wasn’t taking part in much of the race, but for Charles [Leclerc] we didn’t have the pace that we normally have, but I know it is not for that reason. There are other things that made a difference and played a role which we are looking to understand.”

Vettel added that he doesn’t see Brazil as a specific opportunity to silence the critics with a strong performance.

“I don’t need to be, there is nothing to silence for me. But I guess it helps, I mean we want to win here and if we win one-two, I guess it would have a silencing effect as well on that front.

“So, maybe it is a nice side effect, but it is not our target is not to silence people, our target is to win races.”

Asked in Brazil if he had gone too far in his comments on Ferrari, Verstappen said: “I prefer not to comment on it. I think it’s much more important we look ahead and focus on the last two races, and just fight it out on track.”

No newer-spec ICE for Leclerc

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Vettel's teammate Charles Leclerc will take a grid penalty in Brazil, with Ferrari having elected to install a replacement current-spec ICE in his car after a failure in practice at COTA left him with an older specification for qualifying and the race.

According to Leclerc, the penalty should be limited to only 10 places on the grid, with no plans to fit any other replacement components over the season limit besides the ICE.

"Obviously this weekend won’t be easy with the 10 places [of] grid penalty,” Leclerc  said. “But I believe this was the best opportunity for us for the rest of the championship, so [we'll] try to limit the damage as much as possible this weekend and try to do the best as possible, then we will see the advantages of changing the engine in Abu Dhabi.

“Overall I think it will be a plus, whether it will be in qualifying or the race. I think it’s pretty similar, but there will be an advantage overall.

“There is more to gain by changing the engine, with the older one, we have seen in Austin – it was not all of it, but there was probably a little bit of it inside the results – and I’m pretty sure this will help us to get results.”

Leclerc confirmed that the new V6 is of the same spec as its immediate predecessor, contrary to suggestions that Ferrari might take the opportunity to try out an upgrade with an eye on 2020.

“Basically the phone call I had was [that] we are putting the same engine spec as the one we’ve lost in Austin. I don’t think there was any discussion, at least not with me for this possibility.

“The engine is exactly the same one as the one we had issues with in Austin, so nothing new on that. It will only be a new one because the old one cannot be used anymore.”

Read Also:

Next article
Hamilton moved by Alonso, Dennis text messages

Previous article

Hamilton moved by Alonso, Dennis text messages
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
18 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
04:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
19:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
16:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
19:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
18:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

1h
2
Formula 1

Vettel: Verstappen claims were "not professional or mature"

30m
3
MotoGP

Three-time champion Lorenzo announces MotoGP retirement

4
Formula 1

Hamilton moved by Alonso, Dennis text messages

1h
5
MotoGP

Lorenzo's retirement a "sad day" for MotoGP - Crutchlow

2h

Latest videos

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’ 05:36
Formula 1
1h

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009 06:13
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

Latest news

Vettel: Verstappen claims were "not professional or mature"
F1

Vettel: Verstappen claims were "not professional or mature"

Hamilton moved by Alonso, Dennis text messages
F1

Hamilton moved by Alonso, Dennis text messages

Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari F2002 at Fiorano, ahead of auction
F1

Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari F2002 at Fiorano, ahead of auction

2020 F1 tyres fate could be decided by team vote
F1

2020 F1 tyres fate could be decided by team vote

Bottas has secret "plan" to beat Hamilton in 2020
F1

Bottas has secret "plan" to beat Hamilton in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.