Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

Tickets
shares
comments
Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 12:14 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc will take a new engine and thus receive a grid penalty for the penultimate round of the season in Brazil, the team has confirmed.

Leclerc had suffered an oil leak during third practice at the preceding United States Grand Prix, which forced him to revert to an older specification of the engine for the rest of the weekend.

This left him “slightly down” on power en route to a distant fourth place in the race.

Ferrari theoretically had the option of fixing and re-fitting Leclerc’s oil leak-stricken power unit, but in the lead-up to the Brazilian Grand Prix, team principal Mattia Binotto confirmed the “damaged” Leclerc engine that had suffered the leak would be replaced by a new power unit.

This indicates Leclerc will incur a minimum 10-place grid penalty in Interlagos for an ICE change, as it will mark the first time he’s used a replacement ICE this season that was not within his allocation of three for the campaign.

Should Ferrari fit a new MGU-H or turbo as well, it would mean at least a further 10-place penalty, and would automatically resign Leclerc to a back-of-the-grid start.

“Charles will get a new power unit, as his was damaged on Saturday in Austin, which meant he had to use a previously used and less powerful version for the rest of the weekend,” Binotto explained.

“Fitting a new PU means taking a grid penalty in Sao Paulo, but we should be back to our normal performance level and show some fighting spirit to finish the season on a high note.

“That will be important in order to confirm we are making progress with our car and to take some of that momentum into the winter work. I know that our drivers and the whole team are fully focused on that.”

Ferrari had endured a bruising US GP, with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas having snapped its pole streak before its weekend fell apart in the race – with Leclerc lacking pace in the car and Sebastian Vettel suffering a mechanical failure.

Its indifferent Austin performance coincided with an FIA fuel-flow clarification that some of its rivals suggested had hit Ferrari hard, although the team itself strenuously denied this.

Ferrari has not confirmed whether the new unit fitted to Leclerc’s car will be the same spec as the one he had begun the Austin weekend with, or a further evolution that will serve as a 2020 prototype – the debut of which had been reported as a possibility for Interlagos.

Next article
Albon to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020

Previous article

Albon to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP Tickets
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
22:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
09:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
13:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
10:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
12:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Why Truex raced Phoenix with 'half a team' and an 'old car'

3
Formula 1

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"

2h
4
Formula 1

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

9m
5
Formula 1

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013

Latest videos

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1
2h

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

Latest news

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine
F1

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

Albon to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020
F1

Albon to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"
F1

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"

F1 reveals carbon footprint data along with two-step plan
F1

F1 reveals carbon footprint data along with two-step plan

Revealed! How to spot what an F1 team is trying to hide
F1

Revealed! How to spot what an F1 team is trying to hide

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.