Brazilian GP
14 Nov
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
15 Mar
Next event in
66 days
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
22 Mar
Next event in
73 days
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
05 Apr
Next event in
87 days
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
19 Apr
Next event in
101 days
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
03 May
Next event in
115 days
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
10 May
Next event in
122 days
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
24 May
Next event in
136 days
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
07 Jun
Next event in
150 days
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
14 Jun
Next event in
157 days
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
28 Jun
Next event in
171 days
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
05 Jul
Next event in
178 days
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
19 Jul
Next event in
192 days
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
02 Aug
Next event in
206 days
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
30 Aug
Next event in
234 days
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
06 Sep
Next event in
241 days
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
20 Sep
Next event in
255 days
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
27 Sep
Next event in
262 days
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
11 Oct
Next event in
276 days
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
25 Oct
Next event in
290 days
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
01 Nov
Next event in
297 days
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
15 Nov
Next event in
311 days
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
29 Nov
Next event in
325 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull has built foundation for F1 title shot

Verstappen: Red Bull has built foundation for F1 title shot
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Jan 5, 2020, 1:23 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen believes he and the team now have a foundation in place to mount a title challenge next year, as long as the development step proves sufficient.

An emergent superstar of grand prix racing, Verstappen has usually ranked second only to Lewis Hamilton in team bosses’ and experts’ estimations over the past three years, but has not had the package to fight for the drivers’ championship.

He finished a career-high third in the standings last year following Red Bull’s switch from Renault engines to Honda, and though he remained some 135 points behind champion Hamilton, Verstappen believes the pieces are there for him to finally become a genuine title contender.

Asked whether he now saw a foundation for a title challenge at Red Bull, Verstappen told Motorsport.com: “I think so. I think we are in the right direction. There's no question about that.

“Now, it's just about how much development we can push through for next year. I more or less know, I just hope it's going to be enough.

“Next year, there are no real changes in the regulations anyway, so you can just build on what you have now. And with a second year working with Honda, I think that should help.

“We massively improved the performance of the engine. I think we know where we have to improve on, we've already improved on the car.”

Verstappen is out of contract at the end of 2020, and has previously stipulated that it will be crucial for him to see Red Bull at the sharp end from the very start of the season, rather than playing catch-up as it often has during the hybrid era.

“We know that we have to be there from the start if you want to fight for the championship,” he reiterated.

He stressed, however, that 2019 was “just very positive” for both himself as a driver and his outfit in terms of executing on race weekends.

“[My] consistency overall was good. I think as a team we did a good job as well.

“We most of the time maximised the result. It was the only thing we could do, especially in the beginning, [when] we couldn't really fight for wins. But we're still overtaking Ferraris, when we're actually slower, or doing a better strategy, stuff like that.

“So if we can keep that up, then we can have a strong year next year.”

Ferrari "pretty sure" Schumacher will be F1 seat contender

Ferrari "pretty sure" Schumacher will be F1 seat contender
